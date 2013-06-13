News

Celebrities that need to pull their saggy pants up

1/15 Trey Songz

If Trey's butt could speak, it would probably say 'I'm cold. Pull your pants up.'

2/15 Bow Wow

Is that a mushroom growing inside of Bow Wow's pants? No, it's just his oversize underpants hanging out his oversized jeans

Sexy stars who flaunt their curves

3/15 Lil Wayne

Pulling up his pants is the least of Lil Wayne's fashion concerns here, but while we're at it, we might ask Nicki Minaj to do something about her pants too...

4/15 Billy Joe Armstrong

Is the Green Day singer standing like that to keep his pants up?

5/15 J Cole

The rapper is edging dangerously close to his pants falling off completely

Sofia Vergara's charismatic curves: her finest moments

6/15 Justin Bieber

We don't even know where to start with this. It looks like he's wearing a latex nappy. Now that towns all over the states are pushing to make saggy pants illegal, we hope that these celebs follow suit soon!

How to find the perfect jeans for your body type

7/15 Eminem

Good thing for that oversize shirt, his low pants are almost forgivable!

8/15 The Situation

Yes, we know you've got great abs, but is it really necessary for us to see your undies too?

How to look cute when it's raining

9/15 Saggy pants

This fashion crime was considered so heinous that New Jersey Parish made it officially illegal

Saggy pants illegal in New Jersey parish

10/15 Justin Timberlake

We'll always be forever grateful JT has moved on from his saggy pants phase

11/15 Nelly

Nelly believes his the higher his undies the mightier his super powers

The trends we'll be regretting in ten years time

12/15 Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy's pants went the same way as his rap career when it hit the ground

New trend: Stars without Bras

13/15 Jim Jones

Why bother wearing pants at all? Jim may've well gone out in just his undies

14/15 50 Cent

Fiddy's hat undies match his real undies. At least he's co-ordinated his outfit!

15/15 Jay-Z

Probably the one and only celeb that can actually pull this look off. Hall pass for you, Jay

The history of your jeans

