Mobile Shopping Dos and Don'ts

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost five years since eBay launched it’s shopping app – with Australian consumers are shopping on their mobiles more than ever, it’s hard to imagine a world where we couldn’t purchase something with a click of a button.
For Aussies, we love to buy our clothes on the run. “Fashion is the RELATED: eBay category most popular with mobile shoppers,” says Megan English, eBay ambassador. She adds “And women’s dresses and tops are the items they buy most often”.
According to an eBay report – Aussies are also some of the fastest to evolve – and we are spending more on our mobiles than ever before – Australia’s growth in mobile commerce is expected to surpass that of the US and the UK.
Australia & New Zealand’s Director of Buyer Experience, Nicolette Maury, said, “Australians are some of the savviest shoppers in the world. In 2013, we predict that $20 billion worth of transactions will take place through the eBay App globally –33 times more than the $600 million in 2009.
“By the end of the year we expect to see $20bn worth of goods purchased via eBay mobile apps globally. That’s up from $13bn in 2012. And its 33 times more than the $600 million worth of goods bought on mobile in 2009. Mobile commerce growth shows no signs of slowing down,” says Megan.
“Australia is going to be a significant contributor to the final eBay mobile tally this year. Aussies spend more as a percentage of sales on their mobile device than shoppers on any other eBay site around the world.”
“Australian’s have always been quick on the uptake when it comes to technology,” adds shopping expert Kathy Sheeran. “This combined with Australian’s feeling like we are more isolated, most of us being time poor and the trading hours of retailers in Australia has made it difficult to shop. Online shopping is the answer.”
Make sure you never miss out on a must-have item by ensuring the App’s notifications are set to ‘on’ – in most cases these settings can be personalized through the App’s notification settings
Place a bid or ‘Buy it now” without examining the listing first. This includes reading the full description of the item and the shipping costs.
Using shopping apps, you can sell old or unwanted items to help fund new purchases. Use your smartphone’s camera to take a picture and upload it straight to your listing.
Ask the seller questions. You can ask as many questions as you like.
Set reminders Don’t miss out on the item you’ve added the shopping bag. If you are going to go back later and make the purchase, make sure you’ve set yourself a reminder so that you don’t miss out.
Reading the feedback left by other buyers will give you a good idea of the sellers reputation.
Pin your favourite items to Pinterest, Instagram or Facebook Make a collection of your must-have items and inspiration points so that when searching on the bus or train, you’ve got an easy to find reference point
f you are selling on ebay, provide an accurate description and at least 3 photos should be included in the description. Doing this will work in your favour as your buyers will leave good feedback and in turn provide more business.
For those worried about paying with debit or credit cards, a PayPal account allows you to use your credit cards for payment without providing the details to sellers, and allows you to use your credit card for items where the seller doesn't have credit card facilities.