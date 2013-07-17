1/10 Mobile Shopping Dos and Don'ts

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost five years since eBay launched it’s shopping app – with Australian consumers are shopping on their mobiles more than ever, it’s hard to imagine a world where we couldn’t purchase something with a click of a button.



For Aussies, we love to buy our clothes on the run. “Fashion is the RELATED: eBay category most popular with mobile shoppers,” says Megan English, eBay ambassador. She adds “And women’s dresses and tops are the items they buy most often”.



According to an eBay report – Aussies are also some of the fastest to evolve – and we are spending more on our mobiles than ever before – Australia’s growth in mobile commerce is expected to surpass that of the US and the UK.



Australia & New Zealand’s Director of Buyer Experience, Nicolette Maury, said, “Australians are some of the savviest shoppers in the world. In 2013, we predict that $20 billion worth of transactions will take place through the eBay App globally –33 times more than the $600 million in 2009.



“By the end of the year we expect to see $20bn worth of goods purchased via eBay mobile apps globally. That’s up from $13bn in 2012. And its 33 times more than the $600 million worth of goods bought on mobile in 2009. Mobile commerce growth shows no signs of slowing down,” says Megan.



“Australia is going to be a significant contributor to the final eBay mobile tally this year. Aussies spend more as a percentage of sales on their mobile device than shoppers on any other eBay site around the world.”



“Australian’s have always been quick on the uptake when it comes to technology,” adds shopping expert Kathy Sheeran. “This combined with Australian’s feeling like we are more isolated, most of us being time poor and the trading hours of retailers in Australia has made it difficult to shop. Online shopping is the answer.”



