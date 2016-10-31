Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

At least she won’t go hungry
This hat is definitely a fashion swan song
After race day, this lady will cleverly recycle her headgear into a mop
Judging by this lady’s expression, her horse was not a winner
Clearly there is more than one use for a pink feather duster
We think this lady took the racetrack inspiration a little too literally!
This lady shampooed her hair with honey and now she has a pesky butterfly feeding frenzy on her head
Sculptural and creative yes. Futuristic, yes. Fashion forward, no.
We’re all for national pride, but not when it looks like this!
Feathers can make an elegant statement, but not when it looks like you’ve ripped out a poor bird’s tail
We hope those balloons popped at some stage during the day – it would have vastly improved her outfit!
This lady made sure that no one got in her personal space with her own cage of feathers
Perhaps this lady got her hat stolen at a previous race day. With these spikes, that’s not going to happen again
This lady got crafty the night before with old curtain tassels
Is that a fluffy toilet seat cover?
If a Martian were to enter Fashions on the Field, we’re pretty sure they’d favour an outfit like this
This hat looks like a very delicate balancing act!
We have no words
We'd love to see what happens when she sneezes
Did this lady really come to the races with a fabric slug on her head?
Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hatsYes, we’d be shocked too Mischa if we came with that contraption on our head
We have a feeling this lady is very keen on ‘playing the field’. Ha.
Men are not immune to ridiculous hat syndrome either
Sorry Jacinta, we love you, but not in this turban.