25 outrageous race day hats

Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

1/24
At least she won't go hungry

At least she won’t go hungry

2/24
This hat is definitely a fashion swan song

This hat is definitely a fashion swan song

3/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

After race day, this lady will cleverly recycle her headgear into a mop

4/24
Judging by this lady's expression, her horse was not a winner

Judging by this lady’s expression, her horse was not a winner

5/24
Clearly there is more than one use for a pink feather duster

Clearly there is more than one use for a pink feather duster

6/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

We think this lady took the racetrack inspiration a little too literally!

7/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

This lady shampooed her hair with honey and now she has a pesky butterfly feeding frenzy on her head

8/24
Sculptural and creative yes. Futuristic, yes. Fashion forward, no.

Sculptural and creative yes. Futuristic, yes. Fashion forward, no.

9/24
We're all for national pride, but not when it looks like this!

We’re all for national pride, but not when it looks like this!

10/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

Feathers can make an elegant statement, but not when it looks like you’ve ripped out a poor bird’s tail

11/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

We hope those balloons popped at some stage during the day – it would have vastly improved her outfit!

12/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

This lady made sure that no one got in her personal space with her own cage of feathers

13/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

Perhaps this lady got her hat stolen at a previous race day. With these spikes, that’s not going to happen again

14/24
This lady got crafty the night before with old curtain tassels

This lady got crafty the night before with old curtain tassels

15/24
Is that a fluffy toilet seat cover?

Is that a fluffy toilet seat cover?

16/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

If a Martian were to enter Fashions on the Field, we’re pretty sure they’d favour an outfit like this

17/24
This hat looks like a very delicate balancing act!

This hat looks like a very delicate balancing act!

18/24
We have no words

We have no words

19/24
We'd love to see what happens when she sneezes

We'd love to see what happens when she sneezes

20/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

Did this lady really come to the races with a fabric slug on her head?

21/24 Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hats

Most outrageous and ridiculous race day hatsYes, we’d be shocked too Mischa if we came with that contraption on our head

22/24
We have a feeling this lady is very keen on 'playing the field'. Ha.

We have a feeling this lady is very keen on ‘playing the field’. Ha.

23/24
Men are not immune to ridiculous hat syndrome either

Men are not immune to ridiculous hat syndrome either

24/24
Sorry Jacinta, we love you, but not in this turban.

Sorry Jacinta, we love you, but not in this turban.

