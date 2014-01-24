Remember those marshmallow puffy sleeved dresses from the 80s? Yeah, we’d rather forget them too.
There’s always the fear that your own wedding dress is going to be a fashion fail you regret in ten years time, but here are some fast fashion rules you can follow to make sure this doesn’t happen!
We talked with Wendy El-Khoury, social media guru and founder/creator of one of Australia’s most talked about and influential wedding blogs, Wedded Wonderland and New York based bridal designer, Henry Roth share their ultimate bridal sins, and how you can avoid them.
“Yes there is such a thing and ladies I am talking about the front of the gown,” says Wendy. “We want to see you fall into your lovers arms… without tripping!”
Fashion is one thing, your dress is another. If you want to introduce modern elements be sure they don’t date! Ain’t nobody looking back on those puffy sleeves thinking I need to have THAT on my dress! Classic with a twist of personality always works a treat!
“Oh dear disasters, how we don’t love them!” says Henry. “To be really honest it is hard to cringe these days not like 10 or 15 years ago when those white polyester squeaky poufy rustly numbers were formula dressing almost like uniform bride. However today enter stage right fashionista bride. Remember red carpet glam, as seen in Milan, Paris, London and New York where bridal gowns are inspired and influenced, and you can’t go wrong.” says Henry.
Meanwhile, one trend Henry does love is choosing a colour of white that is kind to your skin tone – if you decide to go white at all!
“What is trending and has been for some time are shades which are kinder to the skin tone. The choice has broadened and goes from diamond white to ivory to candlelight to champagne and light blush,” says Henry.
Hair that lasts all day is a must… unless you have a hairdresser on standby. Keep a style that you know will withstand a little heat, a little rain.
“Hair styling is vital for the overall effect make sure you allow room in your budget for hair styling,” says Henry. “Do the trial photographs and make sure that not only does your hair look good and that you can work with that person. This is pivotal to the effect you are wanting to achieve on the day.”
Itchy is never a good look. Be sure your dress is comfortable. I’ve seen way too many brides with the arm pit rash. OUCH!
“Become an expert on fit,” says Henry. “Take a look inside, is there lots of boning? Is the fabric, soft and malleable?”
“Ok so we know the term is bridesMAIDS but they don’t need to look like your servants! A bridesmaid who feels she looks good will do good by you- trust me! “ says Wendy.
“Work with your bridesmaid’s body shapes and my greatest tip is find a shape that suits the most difficult bridesmaid (in terms of shape/size/height or general pickiness) and work backwards.”
“How much should a wedding dress weigh? No one knows, and you want to know my response? As light as possible!
There’s nothing worse than feeling like your lugging a dress around. Something that is easy to move around in will always look better, because you feel better.”
“So when will the tiara ever come back? My question is, when was it ever in?! If you’re a princess you are forgiven, other than that steer clear from something that is sitting at the top of your head and takes focus away from you pretty face, or dress for that matter,” says Wendy.
”Accessories in general are meant to compliment the Wedding Dress and NOT be the main event.”
“Make a striking impact by remembering that less is more,” agrees Henry. “A gorgeous simple chiffon gown on the beach or an elaborate beaded gown in a ballroom needs to be centre stage with people looking at you in the gown. Choose one amazing signature piece of jewellery, elaborate earrings or a stunning a necklace and let the gown breathe.”
“Comfort (and height for me) are most important. Remember you may be wearing these shoes for up to 14 hours (holy moly) invest in good, comfortable shoes that you know you can walk in,” says Wendy.
“I always recommend a second shoe (usually a ballerina flat or something even more comfortable) let’s be honest any shoe for 14 hours screams pain. And don’t do the barefoot thing, unless you’re Cinderella.”
Bridal FAILS - and how to avoid them
SEASON! Season is SO important when choosing your wedding dress. Why? Because sleeves don’t go well with sweat. If you know you are marrying in the heat of summer on the beach a 6 metre train will only add weight a lovely sand trail on your aisle.
Consider the weather when choosing your perfect gown, in saying that if you are obsessed with sleeves perhaps invest in a little bolero or cape you can add as a feature at the reception.
“If you’re looking to lose weight for your wedding buy the dress at your current size and be sure it CAN BE ALTERED!” says Wendy. “Remember a larger dress altered to size is always easier to manage than a small dress that needs to be adjusted. We need the cups in particular to be sitting in the right spot!
Wendy recommends you ask these all important questions before you make the big purchase.
Test your dress.
1.Can you sit in it?
2. Can you dance in it
3. Can you walk in it
4. It doesn’t itch or bite
5. It won’t date (dramatically)
6. It flatters your shape
7. It is a reflection of your personality
8. You can add accessories if you want to add a little sparkle or style
9. You are absolutely comfortable in it
10. LOVE your dress and it will LOVE you right back… and live happily ever after ☺
For more information on how to look perfect on your wedding day, visit weddedwonderland.blogspot.com/ and www.henryroth.com.au