3/13 Sin 2: A dress that is too ‘fashion forward’

Fashion is one thing, your dress is another. If you want to introduce modern elements be sure they don’t date! Ain’t nobody looking back on those puffy sleeves thinking I need to have THAT on my dress! Classic with a twist of personality always works a treat!



“Oh dear disasters, how we don’t love them!” says Henry. “To be really honest it is hard to cringe these days not like 10 or 15 years ago when those white polyester squeaky poufy rustly numbers were formula dressing almost like uniform bride. However today enter stage right fashionista bride. Remember red carpet glam, as seen in Milan, Paris, London and New York where bridal gowns are inspired and influenced, and you can’t go wrong.” says Henry.



Meanwhile, one trend Henry does love is choosing a colour of white that is kind to your skin tone – if you decide to go white at all!



“What is trending and has been for some time are shades which are kinder to the skin tone. The choice has broadened and goes from diamond white to ivory to candlelight to champagne and light blush,” says Henry.



