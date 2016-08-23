4/29 The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses

Following a wild weekend of pre-wedding partying at Coachella, Aussie supermodel Nicole Trunfio has tied the knot with her longtime love, Gary Clark Jr. The couple, who are parents to one-year-old son Zion, were surrounded by family and friends as they said 'I do' at the luxury Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs.



The bride wore a plunging Steven Khalil gown with long train and stunning lace-trimmed veil. "To work with such a wonderful and beautiful woman as Nicole on her special day was an honour," says Khalil. "She is breathtakingly elegant and we wish the couple all of the happiest of moments on their wedding day and for the future."



The 30-year-old beauty was joined by model besties Jessica Gomes and Gemma Ward who served as her bridesmaids, and Ward's two-year-old daughter Naia was as flowergirl.



The wedding was planned between Grammy Award winning Clark Jr.'s performances at both weekends of Coachella, the same music festival where the couple met four years ago.