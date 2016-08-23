The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses

Grace Kelly: Grace Kelly’s wedding dress was the epitome of elegance and grace. Designed by MGM costume designer Helen Rose, the design featured a bell shaped skirt made from taffeta, an embroidered lace bodice with high neckline, long sleeves and a graceful train.
Earlier this month, Ana Beatriz Barros tied the knot with her beau, Egyptian businessman Karim El Chiaty.
The supermodel wore a floaty, off-the-shoulder, sheer-panelled Valentino gown, which she paired with cathedral-length veil.
For a woman whose middle name is Princess, Ciara certainly picked a gown fit for royalty on her wedding day.
The singer, who married Russell Wilson on Wednesday at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, wore a white lace gown that was basically the hip-hop equivalent of Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen dress.
Designed by Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli, the bright white number featured lace-up details on the chest with sheer, billowing sleeves. Ciara wore her hair in a simple half-up-half-down ’do with a long train attached.
The groom, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, also looked fit to take the throne in a black tuxedo with tails.
Following a wild weekend of pre-wedding partying at Coachella, Aussie supermodel Nicole Trunfio has tied the knot with her longtime love, Gary Clark Jr. The couple, who are parents to one-year-old son Zion, were surrounded by family and friends as they said 'I do' at the luxury Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs.
The bride wore a plunging Steven Khalil gown with long train and stunning lace-trimmed veil. "To work with such a wonderful and beautiful woman as Nicole on her special day was an honour," says Khalil. "She is breathtakingly elegant and we wish the couple all of the happiest of moments on their wedding day and for the future."
The 30-year-old beauty was joined by model besties Jessica Gomes and Gemma Ward who served as her bridesmaids, and Ward's two-year-old daughter Naia was as flowergirl.
The wedding was planned between Grammy Award winning Clark Jr.'s performances at both weekends of Coachella, the same music festival where the couple met four years ago.
After the ceremony Nicole changed into a semi-sheer lace gown by Barcelona-based designer Yolan Cris.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have officially tied the knot at a ceremony at Spencer Hall in London. The 84-year-old media tycoon says he feels like the "luckiest man in the world" after marrying the 59-year-old former-model.
The bride wore an ice-blue silk Vivienne Westwood gown, believed to have cost upwards of $15,000 and her daughters Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger served as bridesmaids, also in blue.
The couple announced their engagement in the Births, Marriages and Deaths page of his newspaper, The Times, just five months after they began dating. "Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel Jagger, are delighted to announce their engagement," it read.
Jamie Chung tied the knot with Bryan Greenberg back on Halloween eve in 2015, but we're just now getting a look at their stunning nuptials thanks to the new issue of Martha Stewart Weddings. The actress chose not one, but two dresses for her big day as she just couldn't decide, wearing a silk and tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier for the ceremony and changing into a modern, high-necked gown by Jonathan Simkhai for the party.
Jamie poses with her bridesmaids, who all maxi dresses in shades of blue and cream from Privacy Please.
Jamie covers the new issue of Martha Stewart Weddings in her Jonathan Simkhai dress.
Zoe Ventoura and Dan Macpherson tied the knot last week in Noosa, Queensland in an intimate ceremony in font of close family and friend.
"Mr & Mrs.....Proud to say that Zoe and I were married last Thursday in a small celebration, surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. It's been a beautiful few days. We couldn't be happier. D&Z".
Bar Refaeli has shared the first glimpse of the custom-made, cream-coloured Chloé wedding dress, that she wore to tie the knot with businessman Adi Ezra in Haifa, Israel. "The happiest day of my life ! I married my best friend. Live, Laugh, Love together forever More pics exclusively in @holacom magazine," the 30-year-old model captioned the photo.
Allison Williams tied the knot over the weekend with CollegeHumor founder, Ricky Van Vee at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga over the weekend. The Girls star shared a snap from the day which not only showed off the incredible location but also her stunning custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown.
The couple said their vows in front of A-list guests including Lena Dunham, Katy Perry and Seth Meyers. The ceremony was officiated by non other than Tom Hanks and John Mayer performed.
Allison shared a second shot from her big day, showing off the Oscar de le Renta gown-and her veil-in all it's shining glory. "One more. This pretty much sums up my feelings about the whole weekend. Thank you all for the well-wishes, and thanks to everyone who made it possible. @christianothstudio".
Victoria’s Secret Angel Kate Grigorieva shared pics from her stunning wedding in Russia over the weekend. The newly appointed Angel wore a Zac Posen gown from his Truly Zac Posen collection for David’s Bridal (which retails for around $1850 mark). The gown featured long, lace sleeve and a trumpet skirt, and she wore her hair in a low chignon under a dramatic lace-trimmed veil.
Nicky Hilton: For her second time walking down the aisle, the 31-year-old (who tied the knot with first husband, Todd Andrew Meister, in 2004) stunned in a long-sleeved Valentino couture gown to marry English banking heir, James Rothschild, at Kensington Palace. "The House of Valentino is pleased to announce that Nicky Hilton wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown, designed by Creative Directors, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, especially for her wedding with James Rothschild on July 10th. The gown was composed with three different tones of ivory and silver guipure richly embellished with crystals," Valentino said on Instagram. The high neck bodice stitched to a precious balloon skirt ending with a three-metre long train. Covered with a long veil, it is enriched all around the edge with a precious vintage lace.
Poppy Delevingne: A fusion of floral embroidery, lace and beading, Poppy Delevingne’s impeccable Chanel wedding dress with detachable train was fit for a (modern day) Princess.
Duchess of Cambridge: There aren’t many wedding dresses that can top this one: the Duchess of Cambridge looked picture-perfect in a sweeping Alexander McQueen gown with delicate lace overlay, which has since inspired copies the world over.
Audrey Hepburn: Audrey Hepburn’s first wedding dress, designed by Balmain, comprised an elegant tea-length skirt and chiffon shoulder detail. Only Audrey could have pulled off the wreath of flowers in place of a veil.
Caroline Sieber: Fashionista Caroline Sieber wore a Chanel couture dress to her wedding in an unusual light grey shade. The voluminous, off-the-shoulder design was created by Karl Lagerfeld himself.
Carolyn Bessette: Carolyn Bessette’s modern, slimline wedding gown helped launch Narciso Rodriguez’s career. The pearl-coloured design featured hand-rolled tulle silk veil and long silk gloves.
Kate Moss: Featuring a sheer underlay and a smattering of delicate sequins, Kate Moss’s slim-fitting wedding dress was the perfect design for the supermodel, who favours a vintage aesthetic.
Kiera Knightley: Not many brides can say they’ve worn their wedding dress more than once, but Keira Knightley certainly can: her versatile Chanel tulle design was short enough for the actress to wear again on the red carpet.
Ivanka Trump: Ivanka Trump called on Vera Wang’s bridal prowess for her wedding. Featuring three layers of lace, the result was inspired by Grace Kelly’s wedding dress design.
Tatiana Santo Domingo: Royal bride Tatiana Santo Domingo donned a custom-made wedding gown in silk tulle and lace macrame by Valentino, which she topped off with a wreath of flowers.
Lily Aldridge: Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge chose a custom made strapless Vera Wang gown with layers of chantilly and corded lace applique.
Kate Bosworth: Kate Bosworth tied the knot in a gorgeous, full-skirted Oscar de la Renta gown with sweeping train.
Bette Franke: Model Bette Franke paved the way for the shorter wedding dress when she stepped out in this design by her sister, Sanne Franke.
The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
