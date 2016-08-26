Bob Dylan's grandson has just signed with Wilhelmina modelling agency, and this shirtless shot is currently sending the internet into meltdown. Aside from runway work, Levi is also reportedly looking to break into acting. Stay tuned!
Cindy Crawford's daughter crept onto the fashion radar after becoming the face of Versace childrenswear in 2012, and the resemblance to her supermodel mother has become undeniable. Kaia has since landed a campaign with luxury jewellery label Chrome Hearts and earlier this year was announced as one of the faces of Alexander Wang's spring/summer 2016 campaign.
The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith was named the new face of Louis Vuitton earlier this year, with the label’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, announcing the news via Instagram. "Happy to introduce Jaden Smith @christiaingrey in the new SS16 @louisvuitton ad Campaign photographed by Bruce Weber". The campaign, which also stars models Sarah Brannon, Rianne Van Rompaey, and Jean Campbell, marks the 17-year-old's first high-fashion gig.
Pierce Brosnan's good looks have clearly passed on to his son, who is heating up the modelling world with his rock-star-meets James Bond good looks. The 18-year-old stars in Burberry’s new Spring/Summer 2016 Campaign and also recently modelled for Saint Laurent menswear.
Iris is the latest A-list offspring to land a fashion campaign. At first glance, the 15-year-old daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost could be a young Madonna, with her nuclear pout (in black lipstick!) and killer brows, as she makes her modelling debut for London-based fashion collective Illustrated People.
Iris isn't the only Law making big in the modelling world, with her big brother making his catwalk debut in June 2014 in London at the DKNY Menswear show. The now 19-year-old has gone on to score multiple modelling gigs and most recently starred in the Effra London jewellery lookbook.
Fresh off her debut on the Chanel Couture runway in July this year, Lily Rose Depp went on to land herself a major fashion coup - a Chanel campaign! The 16-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was hand-picked by Karl Lagerfeld himself to be the face of Chanel's Fall/Winter 2015-2016 eyewear campaign. "Lily-Rose is stunning, she's a young girl from a new generation with all the qualities of a star," said Lagerfeld, who also shot the campaign.
Sean Penn and Robin Wright's daughter, Dylan Penn, signed with Premiere Model Management in 2013, joining the long list of celebrity offspring making moves in the fashion world. She credits her parents for her humble and hardworking attitude, beginning with her mother’s decision in 2009 to move her children out of “this weird sycophantic society” that was Hollywood to a small town just north of San Francisco. “I have lived a fairly normal life because of my parents,” Penn says. “I grew up very much out of the spotlight compared to other kids of celebrities, so I haven’t really known anything different.”
We don’t know where Clint Eastwood has been hiding his son Scott, but we’re glad we stumbled across him. The 28-year old was cast as the lead in Nicholas Sparks best-selling novel "The Longest Ride", and is also the current face of Hugo Boss.
Tali Lennox, the daughter of Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, has flown relatively under the radar until now. The 20-year old is quickly making her mark in the modelling industry however, having appeared in campaigns for Burberry and Acne and walked in catwalk shows for Prada, Missoni and Chanel.
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough’s daughter Riley is known for her film roles, but she’s also a successful model. In 2013, she landed a coveted Bonds underwear campaign, and has been snapped for the likes of British Vogue and Russh magazine. Earlier this year, she landed a major gig as the star of 'The Girlfriend Project'.
It seems David and Victoria Beckham’s influence in the fashion industry extends to their children, with son Brooklyn making his modelling debut in April 2014. The 16-year old appeared on the cover of UK magazine, Man About Town, and was also featured in a 20-page fashion editorial celebrating teenage style. “We could not have wished for a stronger subject than Brooklyn to bring this story to life,” said Man About Town Editor-in-Chief Ben Reardon. “He was a diligent, relaxed cover star for his first ever fashion shoot.”
New York-based model and DJ Alexandra Richards is the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman, Keith Richards. She’s been established in the fashion industry since 2010 and has appeared in countless editorials in magazines such as Glamour, Vanity Fair and Vogue.
Dree Hemingway is not only Ernest Hemingway’s great grand-daughter, she’s also a successful model in her own right. She’s walked countless runways and appeared in campaigns for DKNY, Abercrombie and Fitch and Givenchy.