Sean Penn and Robin Wright's daughter, Dylan Penn, signed with Premiere Model Management in 2013, joining the long list of celebrity offspring making moves in the fashion world. She credits her parents for her humble and hardworking attitude, beginning with her mother’s decision in 2009 to move her children out of “this weird sycophantic society” that was Hollywood to a small town just north of San Francisco. “I have lived a fairly normal life because of my parents,” Penn says. “I grew up very much out of the spotlight compared to other kids of celebrities, so I haven’t really known anything different.”