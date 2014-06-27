News

Celebs too old to wear that

You're too old to wear that: The Scout uniform

1/14 You're too old to wear that: The Scout uniform

Brownies, Scouts, Girl Guides...all the domain of the pre-teen. Don the uniform at the risk of looking ridiculous, just like Madonna here.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for GLAAD

2/14 You're too old to wear that: No pants

Outside of infancy, pants are a must at every age. Especially on the Cannes red carpet, Sharon Stone!

Anthony Harvey/Film Magic

3/14 You're too old to wear that: Cut-outs

Granted, we're not about to start offering "passionate fashionista" Anna Dello Russo fashion advice, but for most 52-year-olds, revealing cut-outs are definitely off the menu.

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

4/14 You're too old to wear that: Plunging neckline

We all know Heidi Klum has a tremendous bod, so why does the veteran model still feel compelled to make sure we haven't forgotten? You're still hot, Heidi!

Frederick M Brown/Getty Images

5/14 You're too old to wear that:

Steve Tyler may look ridiculous, but he's having a lot of fun while he does it.

Jacopo Raule/Wire Image

6/14 You're too old to wear that: The baby doll dress

If you're old enough to drive, you're too old to wear a baby doll dress in public. That means you Jenni 'JWoww' Farley!

Laura Cavanagh/Film Magic

7/14 You're too old to wear that: Backless dress

We get the impression Italian model-slash-actor-slash showgirl Valeria Marini doesn't give a fig that she's too old to wear this sheer backless gown.

Venturelli/Wire Image

8/14 You're too old to wear that: Dress shorts

Black tie dress shorts, as worn by fashion designer Thom Browne, are cute, in a prep school-type way - if you're young enough to still attend prep school!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

9/14 You're too old to wear that: The mini dress

Wonder when Elle Macpherson (aged 50 or thereabouts) will retire the mini dress?

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

10/14 You're too old to wear that: The sailor suit

Yes, it's vintage Dolce & Gabbana, and yes Samantha De Reviziis (pictured above) is a "fashion influencer". But leave the sailor suit to the kiddies.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

11/14 You're too old to wear that: Leotards

Jennifer Lopez, who appears to be reverse-ageing, can wear whatever she wants. Most other 40-somethings shouldn't wear leotards of any description.

Getty Images

12/14 You're too old to wear that: Bedwear

Actor Christel Khalil may still be in her twenties, but that is still too old to go out dressed in what is essentially bed wear.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

13/14 You're too old to wear that: Dress-ups

Guess Katy Perry didn't get the memo explaining that dress-ups are for the little kids.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

14/14 You're too old to wear that: Leather

French actress, screenwriter and director Tonie Marshall, 62, dares to wear a lot of leather on the Cannes red carpet.

Michel Dufour/Getty Images

