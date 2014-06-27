You're too old to wear that: The Scout uniform

Brownies, Scouts, Girl Guides...all the domain of the pre-teen. Don the uniform at the risk of looking ridiculous, just like Madonna here.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for GLAAD
Outside of infancy, pants are a must at every age. Especially on the Cannes red carpet, Sharon Stone!
Anthony Harvey/Film Magic
Granted, we're not about to start offering "passionate fashionista" Anna Dello Russo fashion advice, but for most 52-year-olds, revealing cut-outs are definitely off the menu.
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
We all know Heidi Klum has a tremendous bod, so why does the veteran model still feel compelled to make sure we haven't forgotten? You're still hot, Heidi!
Frederick M Brown/Getty Images
Steve Tyler may look ridiculous, but he's having a lot of fun while he does it.
Jacopo Raule/Wire Image
If you're old enough to drive, you're too old to wear a baby doll dress in public. That means you Jenni 'JWoww' Farley!
Laura Cavanagh/Film Magic
We get the impression Italian model-slash-actor-slash showgirl Valeria Marini doesn't give a fig that she's too old to wear this sheer backless gown.
Venturelli/Wire Image
Black tie dress shorts, as worn by fashion designer Thom Browne, are cute, in a prep school-type way - if you're young enough to still attend prep school!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Wonder when Elle Macpherson (aged 50 or thereabouts) will retire the mini dress?
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Yes, it's vintage Dolce & Gabbana, and yes Samantha De Reviziis (pictured above) is a "fashion influencer". But leave the sailor suit to the kiddies.
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, who appears to be reverse-ageing, can wear whatever she wants. Most other 40-somethings shouldn't wear leotards of any description.
Getty Images
Actor Christel Khalil may still be in her twenties, but that is still too old to go out dressed in what is essentially bed wear.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Guess Katy Perry didn't get the memo explaining that dress-ups are for the little kids.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
French actress, screenwriter and director Tonie Marshall, 62, dares to wear a lot of leather on the Cannes red carpet.
Michel Dufour/Getty Images