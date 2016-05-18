The Evolution Of The 'Naked' Dress

Brynne Edelsten is the latest star to go all-in on the naked dress trend. The 33-year-old went sans bra in this see-through gown at a party at Bond Bar in Melbourne over night. The floor length frock, with strategic sequinned design, showed off her trim figure and made sure all eyes were well and truly on her.
Kendall Jenner stepped out on to the Cannes red carpet on May 15 in a completely sheer Roberto Cavalli couture gown. Kendall showed off her supermodel physique under the sheer frock with only a pair of high-waisted underwear to protect her modesty.