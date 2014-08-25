News

The 12 things you should NEVER wear

1/12 Native American headdresses

It's time for everyone to take on board the fact that Native American headdresses are not a fancy dress costume. Headdresses have special cultural and spiritual significance to some Native American tribes, many of whom have asked those not entitled to wear the war bonnet to leave off the cultural appropriation and wear a cowboy costume instead. As such, music festivals have begun to ban the Native American headdress, and celebs caught out wearing them (like Karlie Kloss here) have been quick to apologise for their faux pas.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

2/12 Socks and sandals

While it's been a long held rule among the sartorially-minded that one does not wear socks with sandals, judging from the frequency the above look was seen on catwalks and fashion bloggers in 2014 there's every chance that in 2015 you won't be anyone unless you're socked-and-sandalled.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

3/12 The Mankini

While it's true that you should never wear a mankini, it's hard to imagine that anyone who isn't either Borat or a streaker would ever willingly don one.

J.Sciulli/WireImage

4/12 Matching outfits

In this instance, a picture truly does tell a thousand words. Wear a matching outfit and you WILL look ridiculous.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

5/12 Animal onesies

Trust us - this is a trend that won't age well. Even if you're Jared Leto.

Twitter/@HeatherGothica/@FYJLtweets

6/12 Hipster jeans

Were hipster jeans the most unflattering fashion trend EVER? With the benefit of hindsight, it's clear that you should never wear pants that require a bikini wax for decency.

SGranitz/WireImage)

7/12 Blackface

Blackface, popular in theatre in the 19th and 20th centuries, was responsible for promoting racist stereotypes about African Americans in the US. As a result, no matter your intention, wearing blackface will always make you look like a bigot. Including you, Vogue Netherlands.

Twitter/@bonaelamur

8/12 Fur

Organisations who argue against the use of fur in fashion cite the inhumane conditions of 'fur farms', especially in China where cats and dogs are violently killed and sometimes even skinned alive for their fur.

Thinkstock

9/12 The burqa

Note to Lady Gaga: if you're not Muslim, there's really no reason to wear a burqa.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

10/12 Snuggies

Let the Snuggie, a sleeved blanket popularised in the 00s via daytime television advertorials, in your closet remain your deepest, darkest secret.

www.mysnuggiestore.com

11/12 Ugg boots

Ugg boots are some of the finest footwear on the planet, especially when teamed with a rainy day, PJs, and the couch. Wearing your uggs while running errands in the outside world, as illustrated by Gisele Bundchen, does not do them justice.

Stickman/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

12/12 Crocs

Crocs-devotees might claim that the shoe offers unsurpassed comfort, but that doesn't change the fact the Crocs are aesthetically hideous. If you must wear them, don't leave the house.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

