1/12 Native American headdresses

It's time for everyone to take on board the fact that Native American headdresses are not a fancy dress costume. Headdresses have special cultural and spiritual significance to some Native American tribes, many of whom have asked those not entitled to wear the war bonnet to leave off the cultural appropriation and wear a cowboy costume instead. As such, music festivals have begun to ban the Native American headdress, and celebs caught out wearing them (like Karlie Kloss here) have been quick to apologise for their faux pas.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic