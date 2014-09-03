GQ's Woman of the Year Kim Kardashian made her mark on the red carpet in a bondage-inspired custom dress by Ralph & Russo Couture, featuring a latex bodysuit and a sheer metallic skirt.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Superstar model Cara Delevingne vamped it up on the red carpet in a completely sheer black dress by Burberry Prosurm.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Jessie J's ill-fitting emerald satin gown raises more questions than answers, starting with 'why?'.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
British singer Rita Ora stood out from the crowd in a one-shouldered silver Zuhair Murad gown featuring a serious leggy slit.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
The fashion forward pop star changed into a silver tasselled jumpsuit for the after party.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Like her good friend Cara D, model Jourdan Dunn opted for an attention-grabbing sheer black gown at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan tries her best but comes up short in a tight striped dress by Balmain on the GQ Men of the Year red carpet.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
In keeping with the skin-baring theme of the evening, Daisy Lowe sported an eye-catching grey jumpsuit at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Pharrell Williams skips the traditional suit on the GQ Awards red carpet and indulges his well known love of hats instead.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
No plunging necklines or sky-high splits here! Pippa Middleton looks pretty in a pastel pink dress by Hugo Boss.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding wore a flattering gown by Ermanno Scervino.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Colin and Livia Firth live up to their reputation as one of the world's best dressed celeb couples.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Lara Stone showed off her enviable legs in a black mini-dress, while her husband David Walliams stood out in a white suit jacket.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Singer Nicole Scherzinger poses on the red carpet with her boyfriend F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who took home the award for Sportsman of the Year.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Man of the moment Benedict Cumberbatch suited up in an all-black ensemble for the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Kanye West played second fiddle (for once!) on the red carpet to his award-winning wife.
David M. Benett/Getty Images