GQ Men of the Year red carpet hits and misses

GQ Men of the Year red carpet: Kim Kardashian

1/16 Kim Kardashian

GQ's Woman of the Year Kim Kardashian made her mark on the red carpet in a bondage-inspired custom dress by Ralph & Russo Couture, featuring a latex bodysuit and a sheer metallic skirt.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

2/16 Cara Delevingne

Superstar model Cara Delevingne vamped it up on the red carpet in a completely sheer black dress by Burberry Prosurm.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

3/16 Jessie J

Jessie J's ill-fitting emerald satin gown raises more questions than answers, starting with 'why?'.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

4/16 Rita Ora

British singer Rita Ora stood out from the crowd in a one-shouldered silver Zuhair Murad gown featuring a serious leggy slit.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

5/16 Rita Ora

The fashion forward pop star changed into a silver tasselled jumpsuit for the after party.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

6/16 Jourdan Dunn

Like her good friend Cara D, model Jourdan Dunn opted for an attention-grabbing sheer black gown at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Related: Watch Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn get matching tattoos

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

7/16 Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan tries her best but comes up short in a tight striped dress by Balmain on the GQ Men of the Year red carpet.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

8/16 Daisy Lowe

In keeping with the skin-baring theme of the evening, Daisy Lowe sported an eye-catching grey jumpsuit at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

9/16 Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams skips the traditional suit on the GQ Awards red carpet and indulges his well known love of hats instead.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

10/16 Pippa Middleton

No plunging necklines or sky-high splits here! Pippa Middleton looks pretty in a pastel pink dress by Hugo Boss.

Related: Kate Middleton's top 10 surprising fashion moments

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

11/16 Ellie Goulding

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding wore a flattering gown by Ermanno Scervino.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

12/16 Colin and Livia Firth

Colin and Livia Firth live up to their reputation as one of the world's best dressed celeb couples.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

13/16 Lara Stone and David Walliams

Lara Stone showed off her enviable legs in a black mini-dress, while her husband David Walliams stood out in a white suit jacket.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

14/16 Nicole Scherzinger

Singer Nicole Scherzinger poses on the red carpet with her boyfriend F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who took home the award for Sportsman of the Year.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

15/16 Benedict Cumberbatch

Man of the moment Benedict Cumberbatch suited up in an all-black ensemble for the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

16/16 Kanye West

Kanye West played second fiddle (for once!) on the red carpet to his award-winning wife.

Related: Kim Kardashian's top style moments of 2014

David M. Benett/Getty Images

