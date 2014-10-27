News

Spring racing fashion trends you need to know

1/12 Spring racing fashion trends you need to know

Trackside fashion is difficult at the best of times. To help you choose the perfect outfit, Yahoo7 spoke to theoutnet.com vice president of global buying, Shira Suveyke, who looked to the European fashion shows for spring racing inspiration. “The spring 2015 runways showcased a great variety of trends that are ideal to be worn at this season's Spring Carnival, whether you are attending the Melbourne Cup or Derby Day,” she says. Now all you have to worry about is what fascinator to wear!

Getty

2/12 Stripes

“Stripes are the perfect way to introduce pattern into your wardrobe,” Suveyke says. “We saw several takes on this trend on the runway.” Suveyke says Dries Van Noten’s wide stripes, with lots of volume, are perfect race-wear attire.

Getty

3/12 Stripes

Suveyke also recommended Peter Pilotto for inspiration. “His abstract striped dresses are just incredible,” she says. Just remember, when wearing loud prints, it's best to keep accessories to a minimum.

Getty

4/12 Stripes

On Melbourne Cup Day, fashion is bright and bold with colours and prints a plenty. Try: From left Theory emanita C paneled stretch-cotton mini dress $172, Hervé Léger $675, Peter Pilotto hana cutout embroidered silk-gauze dress $2,561 all available from theoutnet.com.

The outnet.com

5/12 Stripes

Try: From left Lanvin striped cotton-blend sheath dress $1,921, Toga bonded-stripe mesh dress $333, Lela Rose striped faille and stretch satin dress $746 all available from theoutnet.com. Sticking to traditional black and white is perfect for Derby Day, which is where geometric shapes and stripes, as well as polka dots, are usually seen.

The outnet.com

6/12 White dresses

“For a more feminine look, the little white dress could be the answer,” Suveyke says. “Valentino showed chic lace dresses with billowing sleeves, which were just gorgeous.”

Getty

7/12 White dresses

Givenchy also showcased some fabulous white dresses, as shown here by supermodel Cara Delevingne. “I’d say no matter what the trend, though, it’s always best to stay true to yourself and wear an outfit that reflects your style,” she says.

Getty

8/12 White dresses

Try: From left Theysken’s Theory dathlyn chiffon-paneled twill dress $319, Raoul carmen cotton-pique and pleated shell mini dress $238, Roland Mouret aralia stretch-jacquard dress $841 all available from theoutnet.com. These dresses are perfect for Crown Oaks Day, where ladies are encouraged to dress to impress in their most feminine ensembles.

The outnet.com

9/12 Jumpsuits

For a figure-flattering look that'll stand out from the rest, Suveyke recommends going with a jumpsuit. “They're easy and perfect for accessorising,” she says. “Celine keeps it clean and classic.”

Getty

10/12 Jumpsuits

“Stella McCartney offered more masculine, boiler-style silk jumpsuits,” Suveyke says. Just be sure you team it with shoes that aren’t too heavy, or you may end up looking a little too masculine.

11/12 Jumpsuits

Try: From left By Malene Biger uminni silk-trimmed jersey jumpsuit $104, Temperley London lila wool-twill jumpsuit $603, Theory checked silk jumpsuit $297 all available from theoutnet.com.

The outnet.com

12/12 Jumpsuits

Try: From left Stella McCartney valerie structured satin jumpsuit $1,330, Sea lace jumpsuit $355, Halston Heritage stretch-crepe jumpsuit $265 all available from theoutnet.com.

The outnet.com

