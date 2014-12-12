Fashion Bloggers' Christmas Wish-List

We all know fashion can be a fickle world, dahhling. To help you see what trends are likely to be hitting our streets, we asked some top Aussie fashion bloggers what was on their Christmas wish list this year. Sunnies, bags and shoes have topped the list – a girl can never have enough of each, right? See what else these funky fashionistas want from Santa this year.
Elle Ferguson, one half of They All Hate Us, wants her presents to be as glittery as her Christmas tree! On her wish-list is anything containing diamonds from Baby Anything.
Theresa Yu from The Ladida wants Santa to fill her stocking with shoes, bags and jewellery!
At the top of her wishlist is Gizeh by Birkenstock . “Possibly a controversial choice but you can't argue against comfort and normcore at its best,” she says.
Next is the is Fossil 'Sydney' Shoulder Bag ,$279, followed by Fortune Cookie Necklace by Victoria Mason, $470.
Laura McWhinnie from This Island Life has a summer-themed wish list. First on the list is The Margarita Crochet Dress, $249, by Spell Designs.
The next thing she hopes will be under her tree are the Prada Cat-Eye Double-Bridge Sunglasses, $469.50, followed by a bikini in what she says is “the greatest print of all – leopard”.
She loves The Upside Hudson bikini top, $130, and Moss bikini bottoms, $120.
Joanne Phua from Bam It’s Joanne says top of her list is Daniel Wellington Classic Sheffield watch, $229, which can be teamed with “an effortless summer dress, some sassy sunnies and a nice black felt hat”.
Next are Liquor & Poker Skinny Jeans with Extreme Distressing Ripped Knees , $68, as well as Karen Walker Super Duper Strength Sunglasses , $311.
Andrea Michelle from Fox In Flats likes to make it easier for her readers to navigate motherhood in style. On her wish-list this year is handcrafted python leather bag by new Aussie label Tyrant Saint, the Night Bird, $495. "It's what I like to call the mult-tasker," Michelle says.
Next are Jimmy ChooBlack Leather Pointed Toe Sling Back Strap Flats, $516, which are “ the perfect alternative to an open-toed sandal in the summer when the pedi isn’t quite up to scratch,” Michelle says.
Last is the Viktoria + WoodsLeather Cyber Mini Skirt, $449.
Jasmin Howell from Friend in Fashion has only one thing on her Christmas wish list this year – a pair of Jimmy Choo Abel Pumps, from $500. These classic heels are available in suede, patent leather and glitter-finished satin, so maybe Santa will be kind enough to leave one in each style under the tree?
Casey Burgess, whose self-titled blog blog covers all things fashion, beauty, fitness and travel related, hopes Santa will make some sun smart deliveries this year with a The Mirage fedora, $45.
Burgess also wants a stylish Natalija Anemone Robe, $114.95, and a Skipping Girl Hola Tote, $120. Too cute!