1/4 Supre's Newest Girl Gang is here!

'The Girl Gang' is back with new member Isabelle Cornish along with social media sensation Sarah Ellen, model Inka Williams.



Supre are about empowering girls and embracing the camaraderie an inspiring culture that is girlfriends. .



We spoke to Isabelle about her fashion tips and the new campaign. See more pics from the shoot and read more from Isabelle here...



