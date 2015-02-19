News

Isabelle Cornish Headlines Stylish Campaign for Supre

Isabelle Cornish Headlines Stylish Campaign for Supre

1/4 Supre's Newest Girl Gang is here!

'The Girl Gang' is back with new member Isabelle Cornish along with social media sensation Sarah Ellen, model Inka Williams.

Supre are about empowering girls and embracing the camaraderie an inspiring culture that is girlfriends. .

We spoke to Isabelle about her fashion tips and the new campaign. See more pics from the shoot and read more from Isabelle here...

2/4 What are your favourite new pieces from Supre?

Isabelle: The denim button-up shirts and high skinny jeans, like the Headliner Destroyed Skinny and Skinny Luxe.

3/4 What do you love about the Beauty from Brooklyn Trend?

Isabelle: I love that this emerging trend is all about being feminine with a cool edge. Plus khaki is my winter must! The trend is inspired by New York streetstyle so it's all about the mash up, mixing softer textures like lace with sporty or street silhouettes. I'm really drawn to sportswear styles in fashion.

4/4 Why is Brooklyn the latest fashion destination?

Isabelle: Brooklyn is transforming itself in a unique and captivating way. Fashion-wise Brooklyn is known for its edgier street style, and now that look is setting a worldwide trend. It's all about the cool lifestyle of the people living there.

