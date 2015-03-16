News

Style Evolution: Reese Witherspoon

1/14 The Man in the Moon Premiere, October 1991

Daisies, curls and cowboy boots. Could Reese get any cuter?

2/14 True Lies Premiere, July 1994

Rocking norm core way before it was cool.

3/14 Two Days in the Valley Premier, September 1996

Still afraid to bust out the classy cocktail dresses, Reese looks as though she could be shopping, not a burgeoning movie star.

4/14 Cruel Intentions Premiere, February 1999

We're not sure what's going on with this hippie, house on the prairie look but we're glad it didn't last long.

5/14 Teen Choice Awards, August 2001

Finally! A dress! We think Barbie would be proud of this hot pink number.

6/14 Academy Awards, March 2002

Reese rocks old Hollywood glamour in this gorgeous black lace dress.

7/14 Vanity Fair Premiere, August 2004

Reese rocks the brunette look for a while and we have to say, we love it.

8/14 Just Like Heaven Premiere, September 2005

Reese looks like a real life princess.

9/14 Academy Awards, March 2006

Reese wore an award-winning dress when she picked up the Best Actress Oscar for Walk the Line.

10/14 Golden Globes, January 2007

Our fave Reese look. Uber cute and super sexy at the same time.

11/14 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, February 2009

Reese looks stunning in a blue and black floor-length gown. It's definitely not white and gold. We think.

12/14 LACMA’s Art + Film Gala, November 2011

Rocking a LBD like a boss.

13/14 BFI London Film Festival, October 2014

Reese proves she is like a fine wine that only improves with age.

14/14 Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 2015

Reese looks like a true super star in this gorgeous asymmetrical gown. We heart you!

