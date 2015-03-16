Daisies, curls and cowboy boots. Could Reese get any cuter?
Getty
Rocking norm core way before it was cool.
Getty
Still afraid to bust out the classy cocktail dresses, Reese looks as though she could be shopping, not a burgeoning movie star.
Getty
We're not sure what's going on with this hippie, house on the prairie look but we're glad it didn't last long.
Getty
Finally! A dress! We think Barbie would be proud of this hot pink number.
Reese rocks old Hollywood glamour in this gorgeous black lace dress.
Getty
Reese rocks the brunette look for a while and we have to say, we love it.
Getty
Reese looks like a real life princess.
Getty
Reese wore an award-winning dress when she picked up the Best Actress Oscar for Walk the Line.
Getty
Our fave Reese look. Uber cute and super sexy at the same time.
Getty
Reese looks stunning in a blue and black floor-length gown. It's definitely not white and gold. We think.
Getty
Rocking a LBD like a boss.
Getty
Reese proves she is like a fine wine that only improves with age.
Getty
Reese looks like a true super star in this gorgeous asymmetrical gown. We heart you!
Getty