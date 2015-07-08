18/20 North West’s fur coat angers PETA

Perhaps the most controversial toddler in fashion for 2015 so far has been North West for her big fluffy fur coat. Within 24 hours, PETA had replied to her outfit with this statement, “If the fur coat that she’s been dressed in is real, animals have suffered for vanity, something that we’re sure neither North nor any little girl her age would support,” says PETA’s UK Director Mimi Bekhechi. Of course it’s not faux PETA, this is Kimye’s daughter, how could you expect anything less than real fur? We’re surprised the two-year-old wasn’t carrying a Saint Laurent purse or wearing mini Jimmy Choos too.