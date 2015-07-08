Urban Outfitters caught the attention of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for an inappropriate image on their UK site of a skinny girl’s torso and extra large thigh gap. The retail chain was forced to take the “harmful” image down as the ASA claimed it promoted anorexia. Urban Outfitters has since removed the image and replaced it with a more realistic one, though there are still plenty of thigh gaps in their other images.
An eight-year-old Dolce & Gabbana ad appearing to depict a (very glamorous) gang bang resurfaced in March as critics used it to highlight the label's incongruous views on IVF and gay parenthood (bad) and sexualised advertising (good).
Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis was sharply criticised by the social media commentariat when she posted a photo during Paris Fashion Week showing a homeless woman reading Vogue. While initially defending the post, the 32-year-old German fashionista eventually apologised for any offence caused.
Getty Images/Instagram
In March news broke that serial offender American Apparel had another advert banned by the UK"s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for "sexualising a minor" (even though the model pictured in the image was 20 years old).
It was the story that captivated the entire Internet for days: is the dress blue and black? Or is it white and gold? Turns out we're pretty evenly divided on the matter.
One man was so obsessed by the optical trickery that he got a tattoo of #thedress, immortalising a fleeting moment in web history.
Indonesian sportswear company Salvo Sports found itself in hot water when photos of the misogynistic washing instructions printed on its clothing labels went viral on social media. All we can say is lads, do your own laundry!
In February, a huge social media backlash led to Danish fashion magazine Cover issuing an apology for publishing this image featuring a shockingly thin model in its pages.
Earlier this year online marketplace Etsy pulled a tank top printed with Kurt Cobain's suicide note from sale after a public outcry condemned the shirts as 'disrespectful'.
Etsy
Fashion agency Sticks and Stones fell afoul of Instagram's notorious community guidelines when it posted a series of photos showing female models sporting visible pubic hair. The edgy agency's account was temporarily deleted before Instagram acknowledged that it is ok for women to have untrimmed pubic hair.
Nicole Trunfio was criticised for her breastfeeding magazine cover for the June issue of Elle after she posted a picture of it on her Instagram account. The 29-year-old was quick to retaliate, posting the cover again with a caption that defended motherhood, the beauty of breastfeeding and thanked the magazine for encouraging and supporting her. In fact, the shoot happened by accident when the mother was feeding her four-month-old son, Zion and Elle’s editor-in-chief noticed how beautiful and natural it looked, so decided to move her onto the set.
Tina fey traded in her fancy royal blue dress with black sequin and bead embellishment for compression shorts, a nude bra and a black leotard. The comedienne took it all off for her final appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman and gave her dress as a present to the talk show host explaining “Because this is my last time wearing a fancy dress on a talk show and conforming to gender norms out of respect for you.”
Alexus Miller-Wigfall from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was issued a suspension notice after wearing a 'revealing' dress made by herself and her mother, which reportedly broke 'prom protocol'. I don’t know about you, but the red floor length gown with long lace sleeves and a v-neck is everything but revealing. Since news of the teen's suspension went viral, receiving an outpouring of support from readers and news outlets, the school reportedly reversed the suspension notice.
The Diane von Furstenberg had a strange response to Caitlyn Jenner’s transgender announcement posting an image of Jenner’s head superimposed on a picture of her own body on Instagram. The American-based fashion designer was quick to appease her critics on social media by posting a comment saying she admired his courage and that she has so much respect for him. However, she deleted the post in no time, realising it may have been a little insensitive.
Catherine McNeil and Cheyenne Tozzi steamed up social media with a sexy shower shot posted on Instagram. It’s not known whether the Aussie models were drunk or not but a bottle of bubbly is clearly visible in the shot. The girls captioned the image “friends that shower together stay together." Whatever floats your boat ladies.
A partygoer at Coachella wore just a mildly offensive t-shirt that read ‘Eat, Sleep, Rape, Repeat,’ a play on the popular ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’ single by Fatboy Slim. Why exactly someone felt the need to make such an alteration is beyond us.
We are dumbfounded as to how this Victoria's Secret angel could be called ‘fat’. Candice Swanepoel was distraught when she was asked to slim down to book jobs early in her career that she considered giving up modelling altogether. Before her illustrious career began, the 26-year-old use to be criticised for being ‘too thin’. When is someone’s weight ever just right?
Andreja Pejic returned to the runway in February 2015 after her gender reassignment surgery in 2014. The Australian model born a male named Andrej has been modelling since 17 and has had a booming career. Renowned for her androgyny and coming to prominence because of it, walking in womenswear as a man and in Jean Paul Gaultier’s men’s and women’s shows, Pejic has since been a key figure in the push for increased acceptance and change for transgender people.
Perhaps the most controversial toddler in fashion for 2015 so far has been North West for her big fluffy fur coat. Within 24 hours, PETA had replied to her outfit with this statement, “If the fur coat that she’s been dressed in is real, animals have suffered for vanity, something that we’re sure neither North nor any little girl her age would support,” says PETA’s UK Director Mimi Bekhechi. Of course it’s not faux PETA, this is Kimye’s daughter, how could you expect anything less than real fur? We’re surprised the two-year-old wasn’t carrying a Saint Laurent purse or wearing mini Jimmy Choos too.
Sports Illustrated revealed its most controversial Swimsuit 2015 cover to date with 24-year-old model Hannah Davis in a skimpy bikini taking her little panties “down south” with her to the farm in Tennessee where the shoot was taken. Photographed by Naomi Watt’s brother Ben Watts, the model was shunned for striking such a provocative pose, which clearly shows her in the process of removing her bottoms.
Women’s Day’s magazine cover of The Duchess of Cambridge turned out to be an epic Photoshop fail. Instead of making the 33-year-old look better, they made her worse by changing her eye colour to a steely, Zombie-like grey, her lips to a deep shade of fuschia, her cheeks wind parched and skin pale and sickly. The photo was picked up media outlets around the world, slamming the publication for its manipulated image of the pregnant royal. The magazine has since updated its cover on its Facebook page to its original sate.