Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

It was a tough day at the office for model Gigi Hadid, who spent a large amount of time lounging against a blue convertible. The Seafolly campaign will be released globally in July.
Getty
She wore an itsy bitsy, tenny weeny, red polka-dot bikini as part of the shoot.
Getty
The daughter of former model Yolanda Foster, a star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, clearly inherited her mother's good looks.
Getty
Gigi flashed plenty of cleavage in the swimwear shoot.
Getty
It was all work and no play for the successful model, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday.
Getty
Double denim has never looked so good.
Getty
Gigi has two younger siblings - a sister, Bella, who is also a model, and a brother, Anwar. Good looks clearly run in the family!
Getty
When she isn't lounging poolside, Gigi is often snapped on the social circle with Aussie singer boyfriend Cody Simpson.
Getty
The shoot was held at the luxurious Raleigh Hotel in Miami.
Getty
There were plenty of helpers on set to cater to the model's needs.
Getty