1/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

It was a tough day at the office for model Gigi Hadid, who spent a large amount of time lounging against a blue convertible. The Seafolly campaign will be released globally in July.

Getty

2/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

She wore an itsy bitsy, tenny weeny, red polka-dot bikini as part of the shoot.

Getty

3/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

The daughter of former model Yolanda Foster, a star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, clearly inherited her mother's good looks.

Getty

4/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

Gigi flashed plenty of cleavage in the swimwear shoot.

Getty

5/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

It was all work and no play for the successful model, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday.

Getty

6/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

Double denim has never looked so good.

Getty

7/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

Gigi has two younger siblings - a sister, Bella, who is also a model, and a brother, Anwar. Good looks clearly run in the family!

Getty

8/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

When she isn't lounging poolside, Gigi is often snapped on the social circle with Aussie singer boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Getty

9/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

The shoot was held at the luxurious Raleigh Hotel in Miami.

Getty

10/10 Gigi Hadid Papped Shooting Latest Seafolly Campaign

There were plenty of helpers on set to cater to the model's needs.

Getty

