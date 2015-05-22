1/12 Ath-Fash: Look Sexy While You Sweat

Athletic fashion is all the rage. To help you wear it right, we caught up with Cotton On Body trend forecaster Stephanie Keen, who shared with us her styling tips on the do’s and don’ts of the trend. “Ath-fash doesn’t mean you can wear your ten year old trackies out of the house. You need to replace them with a new on-trend track pant. It’s all about silhouettes, detailing and a slimmer fit,” she says. “People are embracing more active lifestyles and are so incredibly busy that having a wardrobe that supports their lifestyle is important, but they still want to look good. Enter: Ath-fash. It is fashion meets function.“ Here are our top ath-fash picks.

Getty