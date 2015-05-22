Ath-Fash: Look Sexy While You Sweat

Athletic fashion is all the rage. To help you wear it right, we caught up with Cotton On Body trend forecaster Stephanie Keen, who shared with us her styling tips on the do’s and don’ts of the trend. “Ath-fash doesn’t mean you can wear your ten year old trackies out of the house. You need to replace them with a new on-trend track pant. It’s all about silhouettes, detailing and a slimmer fit,” she says. “People are embracing more active lifestyles and are so incredibly busy that having a wardrobe that supports their lifestyle is important, but they still want to look good. Enter: Ath-fash. It is fashion meets function.“ Here are our top ath-fash picks.
We heart these Irena Slogan Sports Leggings, $24, mainly because of the price but also because of the cool slogan down the side.
We heart everything from We Are Handsome, but especially these The Keys Capri Leggings, $165. They are sure to jazz up any outfit!
These Le Coq Sportif Off Match Souli Shorts, $79.95, are tres cute! Wear them over some leggings in winter for a layered, athletic look.
If you find shorts a little too ‘breezy’ and prefer something tighter, then try these Running Bare Suki Pro Circuit Sport Tights, $49.95. Team them with a plaint white singlet for a cool, casual look or with the Ksubi Player Crop Top for an edgier street vibe.
Puffer vests are so cool and so retro – think Michael J Fox in 'Back to the Future'! But they’re also totally functional and keep your chest warm in the cooler months. The Cotton On Trek Puffer Vest, $49.95, is totally on fleek!
If, like us, you need a bit of lift in the breast department, then try a padded crop top. The Running Bare Second Skin Push Up Crop Top in Lottie, $64.99, will make sure your ta-tas look terrific while you work out.
The tank is essential to every athletic wardrobe. We love the Jeanswest Active Drop Armhole Mesh Tank, $29.99 – the coral colour totes matches our lipstick!
If you splurge on one piece, make it this. The fun and colourful Adidas By Stella McCartney Floral Print Shell Bomber, $230, will ensure you stand out from the crowd no matter where you are.
A functional yet fashionable bag is essential to get you from the gym, to work and back home. The Oakley Excursion Tote, $69.95, will go with whatever you are wearing.
We’re pretty sure these Nike Dual Fusion Run 3 Running Shoes, $130, will have you pounding the pavement – or the supermarket aisles – in record time.