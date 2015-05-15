As a Toddler

Fox captioned this photo: "I look like Steve Buscemi." We're pretty sure Buscemi never looked this good in pale blue overalls.
Also from the 'I look like Steve Buscemi' files is this adorable pic. Those curls are out of control.
This photo was captioned: "Say hello to my 12-year-old self. I encourage you to admire my citrus/copper coloured highlights (thanks Sun-in!) my braces, and my ever present sunburn. And yeah I'm brushing my eyebrows with a toothbrush in that one picture..."
Fox also appears to be around 12-years-old in this picture. And already perfecting the pouty stare.
At the 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' premiere her freckles were on display as was her skin in her mesh number.
At the 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' premiere, Fox didn't get a perm, she got a perm for a day.
Here the actress was rocking lots of bronzer and bouncy, brunette waves.
Rocking spectacles like a BOSS.
At the GQ Men Of The Year Party her freckles have all but disappeared. Her inner vamp is beginning to blossom.
By 2009, pictured here at Paris Fashion Week, Fox's transformation into a sex goddess is fully formed.
From the album: Things You Can't Do With Your Face When You Have Botox.
Looking glowy and glam during her pregnancy.
At the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Sydney special event screening Fox is true Hollywood glam in her red dress and plait.
Arrggghhh what's happened to her hair? Ditch the wig, Fox, pronto!
