Fashion Flashback Friday: Megan Fox

As a Toddler

1/14 As a Toddler

Fox captioned this photo: "I look like Steve Buscemi." We're pretty sure Buscemi never looked this good in pale blue overalls.

Facebook

2/14 As a Toddler

Also from the 'I look like Steve Buscemi' files is this adorable pic. Those curls are out of control.

Facebook

3/14 1999

This photo was captioned: "Say hello to my 12-year-old self. I encourage you to admire my citrus/copper coloured highlights (thanks Sun-in!) my braces, and my ever present sunburn. And yeah I'm brushing my eyebrows with a toothbrush in that one picture..."

Facebook

4/14 1999

Fox also appears to be around 12-years-old in this picture. And already perfecting the pouty stare.

Facebook

5/14 2003

At the 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' premiere her freckles were on display as was her skin in her mesh number.

Getty

6/14 2004

At the 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' premiere, Fox didn't get a perm, she got a perm for a day.

7/14 2005

Here the actress was rocking lots of bronzer and bouncy, brunette waves.

Getty

8/14 2007

Rocking spectacles like a BOSS.

Getty

9/14 2008

At the GQ Men Of The Year Party her freckles have all but disappeared. Her inner vamp is beginning to blossom.

Getty

10/14 2009

By 2009, pictured here at Paris Fashion Week, Fox's transformation into a sex goddess is fully formed.

Getty

11/14 2011

From the album: Things You Can't Do With Your Face When You Have Botox.

Facebook

12/14 2013

Looking glowy and glam during her pregnancy.

Getty

13/14 2014

At the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Sydney special event screening Fox is true Hollywood glam in her red dress and plait.

Getty

14/14 2015

Arrggghhh what's happened to her hair? Ditch the wig, Fox, pronto!

Getty

