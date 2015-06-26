News

Dude Looks Like a Lady: The Most Gender Fluid Styles From the Men’s Shows

Gucci Spring/Summer 2016

1/15 Gucci Spring/Summer 2016

Roses and pink shirts aren't just for women.

Getty

2/15 Gucci Spring/Summer 2016

Loving the detail on this floral-embroidered shirt. Oh, and great handbag!

Getty

3/15 Gucci Spring/Summer 2016

We'd definitely steal this belted trench off our man.

Getty

4/15 Burberry Spring/Summer 2016

Whoops! Nip slip.

Getty

5/15 Burberry Spring/Summer 2016

Another fab lace blouse and matching handbag combo.

Getty

6/15 Burberry Spring/Summer 2016

Knight in shining white lace?

Getty

7/15 J.W. Anderson Spring/Summer 2016

What a stunning high heel, Mary Jane style shoe - in red patent, no less!

Getty

8/15 Moschino Spring/Summer 2016

See? Black lace can be manly.

Getty

9/15 Moschino Spring/Summer 2016

It's Marie-Antoinette-meets-Liberace!

Getty

10/15 Moschino Spring/Summer 2016

Who says dudes can't wear hot pink fur?

Getty

11/15 No.21 Spring/Summer 2016

Is that a Lady Jayne headband he's wearing?

Getty

12/15 Sean Suen Spring/Summer 2016

We love this cute striped top! And the metallic sandals are stunning!

Getty

13/15 Todd Lynn Spring/Summer 2016

Hair even Sia would be envious of.

Getty

14/15 Xander Zhou Spring/Summer 2016

This halter top looks great on him!

Getty

15/15 Xander Zhou Spring/Summer 2016

A good decolletage can be very becoming on a man.

Getty

