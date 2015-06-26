Gucci Spring/Summer 2016

Roses and pink shirts aren't just for women.
Loving the detail on this floral-embroidered shirt. Oh, and great handbag!
We'd definitely steal this belted trench off our man.
Whoops! Nip slip.
Another fab lace blouse and matching handbag combo.
Knight in shining white lace?
What a stunning high heel, Mary Jane style shoe - in red patent, no less!
See? Black lace can be manly.
It's Marie-Antoinette-meets-Liberace!
Who says dudes can't wear hot pink fur?
Is that a Lady Jayne headband he's wearing?
We love this cute striped top! And the metallic sandals are stunning!
Hair even Sia would be envious of.
This halter top looks great on him!
A good decolletage can be very becoming on a man.
