Fashion Flashback: Stephanie Seymour

Nerdy kid

1/16 Nerdy kid

Who would have guessed that this geeky looking cheerleader would grow up to regularly grace the pages of Vogue and Elle?

Instagram

2/16 In her early 20s

Posing on the cover of British Vogue in May 1991, Seymour looks sultry in a backless dress. Oh, and a healthy bit of sideboob.

British Vogue

3/16 Playboy fave

Talk about a bombshell babe - it's easy to see why she posed for Playboy twice and appeared on several covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Getty Images

4/16 Classic beauty

Posing on the cover of L’Officiel Paris in 1991.

L’Officiel Paris

5/16 Victoria’s Secret legend

On the runway for the first ever broadcasted Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in NYC, Seymour is all legs in a provocative costume that proves the lingerie brand has always been wild on catwalk.

Getty Images

6/16 Mrs Claus' makeover

Seymour takes getting into the holiday spirit to a new level.

Getty Images

7/16 Abs of steel

For British Vogue in 1995, Seymour shows off a flawless complexion and toned physique in the Juergen Teller lensed spread.

British Vogue

8/16 Smoking hot

A true beauty, Seymour poses in lingerie in 1999.

Getty Images

9/16 Gorgeous and smouldering

Big brows and hair has never looked so good.

Getty

10/16 Fresh faced

Seymour proves that nothing beats a ponytail, gold dangly earrings and a pretty pink lip.

Getty Images

11/16 Space invasion

One of the original Angels, Seymour shows the power of cosmic silver.

Getty

12/16 Girl next door

Seymour looks just as good with a fringe as without.

Getty

13/16 Total bombshell

For the cover of i-D Magazine, Seymour nails the bombshell look.

i-D Magazine

14/16 Vogue covergirl

Posing alongside Dara Werbowy and Lauren Hutton on the cover of the November 2012 issue of Vogue Paris, Seymour is wearing the iconic French woman uniform: a crisp white shirt and worn-in jeans.

Vogue Paris

15/16 Yummy mummy

The mother of three was one of seven of the world's most iconic supermodels to grace the covers of Interview Magazine's September 2013 issue.

Interview Magazine

16/16 Still an icon

As a face for Esté Lauder, Seymour appears in the 2014 ad campaign for the Re-Nutriv line.

