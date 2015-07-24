Who would have guessed that this geeky looking cheerleader would grow up to regularly grace the pages of Vogue and Elle?
Posing on the cover of British Vogue in May 1991, Seymour looks sultry in a backless dress. Oh, and a healthy bit of sideboob.
British Vogue
Talk about a bombshell babe - it's easy to see why she posed for Playboy twice and appeared on several covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Getty Images
Posing on the cover of L’Officiel Paris in 1991.
L’Officiel Paris
On the runway for the first ever broadcasted Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in NYC, Seymour is all legs in a provocative costume that proves the lingerie brand has always been wild on catwalk.
Getty Images
Seymour takes getting into the holiday spirit to a new level.
Getty Images
For British Vogue in 1995, Seymour shows off a flawless complexion and toned physique in the Juergen Teller lensed spread.
British Vogue
A true beauty, Seymour poses in lingerie in 1999.
Getty Images
Big brows and hair has never looked so good.
Getty
Seymour proves that nothing beats a ponytail, gold dangly earrings and a pretty pink lip.
Getty Images
One of the original Angels, Seymour shows the power of cosmic silver.
Getty
Seymour looks just as good with a fringe as without.
Getty
For the cover of i-D Magazine, Seymour nails the bombshell look.
i-D Magazine
Posing alongside Dara Werbowy and Lauren Hutton on the cover of the November 2012 issue of Vogue Paris, Seymour is wearing the iconic French woman uniform: a crisp white shirt and worn-in jeans.
Vogue Paris
The mother of three was one of seven of the world's most iconic supermodels to grace the covers of Interview Magazine's September 2013 issue.
Interview Magazine
As a face for Esté Lauder, Seymour appears in the 2014 ad campaign for the Re-Nutriv line.