Miley’s latest strip tease is for W magazine’s September 2015 edition. In the photos, a topless Miley is being fed cake by Victoria’s Secret Angel and rumoured girlfriend Stella Maxwell. We’re not sure whose birthday it’s meant to be or how much cake actually went in Miley's mouth, but it sure looks like one helluva party!
instagram.com/mileycyrus/
Who could forget Miley straddling a gigantic wrecking ball? Naked. While licking the attached chain. The controversial film clip sparked hundreds of Internet parodies, including Anne Hathaway’s hilarious rendition.
RCA Records
For the Summer 2015 cover of Paper magazine, Miley got her kit off and her arms around her pet pig, Bubba Sue. Inside the edition was Miley even more exposed, modelling different shades of body paint.
Paper magazine
When Miley hung out with famed fashion photographer Terry Richardson in New York, they must have run out of things to say to one another. The ultimate conversation starter? Why, getting naked of course. The photos were borderline pornographic. But then that’s nothing new for Miley…
Terry Richardson
Miley loves nothing more than an impromptu photo-shoot sans clothes for her more than 25 million Instagram followers. This recent image was simply captioned “put sum LEDz on dem titz” which no doubt left her fans speechless with such a fine display of her exceptional wordsmith skills.
instagram.com/mileycyrus