Madonna practices with the freshman cheerleaders at Adams High School back in 1972 in Rochester, Michigan. Little did they know that this Material Girl would one day become the best-selling female recording artist of all time.
Getty
Madonna poses for her senior year book photo at Adams High School in 1976, long before cone bras and vogueing were invented.
Getty
Madonna rocking short, dark hair with her ta-tas already busting out as a humble dance student in New York City.
Getty
All we can say is GET A LOAD OF THOSE BROWS! Even Cara Delevinge would kill for brows that thick.
Getty
Madonna stars in the film 'Who's That Girl?' Spike in sales of fire-red lipsticks and bleach seen worldwide.
Getty
Madonna arrives for the premiere of her film 'In Bed with Madonna' at the Cannes Film Festival looking very, shall we say, Madonna-ish!
Getty
Madonna performing in New York City as part of The Girlie Show World Tour. Single-handedly brings platforms and flares back into fashion.
Getty
Madonna introduces electronic music into mainstream pop audience with her seventh album Ray of Light. Scoops four Grammy awards from six nominations. Inspires girls to grow their hair and dust it with gold glitter around the globe.
Getty
Madonna during the filming of 'Swept Away' in Sardinia, Italy. The film, directed by former hubby Guy Ritchie, was a flop but Madonna's natural golden glow and blonde waves were a hit. Our fave Madonna look.
Getty
Gettin' all gangsta with Missy Elliott for fashion label Gap.
Getty
Madonna has always been a gay icon and an avid supporter of the unitard.
Getty
Madge hasn't let almost being a pensioner slow her down. She's pictured here at this year's Grammy Awards mooning everyone on the red carpet. Madge, we heart you!
Getty