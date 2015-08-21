News

Fashion Flashback: Claudia Schiffer

1989

1989

Looking fresh-faced as a teen - with some interesting top knots. Schiffer simply captioned this photo "claudiaschiffer#tbt 1989 photographer#hansfeurer for #ellefr x".

instagram.com/claudiaschiffer

2/12 1990

The original woman in red, looking very Brigitte Bardot-esque with her blonde, voluminous hair and sexy, smoky eyes.

Getty

3/12 1991

Back when Cindy Crawford worked for MTV and she interviewed Schiffer, who was clad head-to-toe in Gianni Versace. Hashtag #StyleCrush!

Getty

4/12 1992

As a blushing, marshmallowy, milk-maidy bride on the catwalk for the Chanel Haute Couture collection fall winter 1992-1993.

Getty

5/12 1993

Looking hair commercial ready with her fringe on fleek at a calendar signing at the Waldenbooks Store in New York City.

Getty

6/12 1993

The original supermodel brat pack, who didn't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day. Schiffer captioned this post "gang claudiaschiffer#tbt 1993 #voguemagazine#herbritts @iamnaomicampbell@cturlington #stephanieseymour#helenachristensen x".

Instagram.com/claudiaschiffer

7/12 1995

Looking like Kylie Minogue’s doppelganger at another calendar signing making teen boys’ dreams around the world come true.

Getty

8/12 1996

Rocking a blazer like a boss on the catwalk at YSL Ready to Wear Fashion Show Autumn/Winter 1996-97.

Getty

9/12 2000

Attending the American Fashion Awards in New York City looking very, well, far-shun.

Getty

10/12 2010

Striking a pregnancy pose on the cover of Vogue. Let's hope her three children are as genetically blessed as she is.

Vogue

11/12 2011

Looking gaunt in a sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana dress at the premiere of This Must Be The Place.

Getty

12/12 2014

After a four-year red carpet hiatus, Schiffer popped up at the London premiere of Kingsman: The Secret Service, directed by her husband Michael Vaughn. The blonde bombshell looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a black and white mini-dress by Antonio Berardi over black opaque tights and patent leather kitten heels.

Getty

