Looking fresh-faced as a teen - with some interesting top knots. Schiffer simply captioned this photo "claudiaschiffer#tbt 1989 photographer#hansfeurer for #ellefr x".
instagram.com/claudiaschiffer
The original woman in red, looking very Brigitte Bardot-esque with her blonde, voluminous hair and sexy, smoky eyes.
Getty
Back when Cindy Crawford worked for MTV and she interviewed Schiffer, who was clad head-to-toe in Gianni Versace. Hashtag #StyleCrush!
Getty
As a blushing, marshmallowy, milk-maidy bride on the catwalk for the Chanel Haute Couture collection fall winter 1992-1993.
Getty
Looking hair commercial ready with her fringe on fleek at a calendar signing at the Waldenbooks Store in New York City.
Getty
The original supermodel brat pack, who didn't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day. Schiffer captioned this post "gang claudiaschiffer#tbt 1993 #voguemagazine#herbritts @iamnaomicampbell@cturlington #stephanieseymour#helenachristensen x".
Instagram.com/claudiaschiffer
Looking like Kylie Minogue’s doppelganger at another calendar signing making teen boys’ dreams around the world come true.
Getty
Rocking a blazer like a boss on the catwalk at YSL Ready to Wear Fashion Show Autumn/Winter 1996-97.
Getty
Attending the American Fashion Awards in New York City looking very, well, far-shun.
Getty
Striking a pregnancy pose on the cover of Vogue. Let's hope her three children are as genetically blessed as she is.
Vogue
Looking gaunt in a sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana dress at the premiere of This Must Be The Place.
Getty
After a four-year red carpet hiatus, Schiffer popped up at the London premiere of Kingsman: The Secret Service, directed by her husband Michael Vaughn. The blonde bombshell looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a black and white mini-dress by Antonio Berardi over black opaque tights and patent leather kitten heels.
Getty