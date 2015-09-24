8 of Cara Delevingne's Sexiest Model Moments

Today, Cara released an intimate snap of herself on a bed wearing Superwoman underwear. The photographer? Kate Moss herself.
The stunning 23-year-old supermodel’s latest ad was revealed last month. She starred in the Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Rouge Pur Couture lipstick ad, where wore nothing but a gorgeous, poppy-coloured lipstick and a black tuxedo jacket. The caption? “The rouge that dresses me.”
yslbeauty/Instagram
Delevingne appeared flanked by fellow stunners Suki Waterhouse and Georgia May Jagger for the Vogue UK shoot, shot by Mario Testino. The gorgeous trio wore nothing but sheer underpants and fluffy heels for the shoot.
Vogue UK
Back in 2013, Delevingne was photographed lounging in the bath, clearly after a stressful day of shopping / modelling / looking beautiful for the cover of Love.
Love
Delevingne re-appeared on the cover of Love magazine two years later, in which she was also appointed contributing editor. For the issue she interviews BFF Kendall Jenner, and the two are shown on the cover in an intimate embrace.
Love
For the moody W magazine spread shot by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, the captivating Cara is shown wearing a Chloë Sevigny for Opening Ceremony cardigan and AG Adriano Goldschmied jeans. There was just one thing missing – her top.
W magazine
The supermodel was possibly THE sexiest soccer player to ever grace the planet when she hit the catwalk for the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Delevingne was shot by Peter Lindbergh for the magazine’s steamy black and white editorial spread, featuring sexy lingerie and the odd cancer stick.
Interview magazine
Wearing a very revealing lace number, black pants and no bra, Delevingne made sure all eyes were on her at the 2014 GQ Men Of The Year Awards.