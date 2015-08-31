News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

You may also like these galleries

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise star's show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey

1/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

TREND - Metallics: There was no shortage of shimmer on the red carpet this evening, with metallics taking centre stage. Pictured: Taylor Swift in a metallic two-piece.

2/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus amped things up in a semi-nude metallic ensemble.

3/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Nicky Minaj shimmered in a sequin gold gown.

4/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Britney Spears mixed gold and silver metallics.

5/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

TREND – PLUNGING NECKLINES: As per usual, the stars weren’t afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet at the VMAs. Pictured: Lily Aldridge wore a plunging black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown.

6/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajowski paired her plunging black dress with a pair of boots.

7/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Rita Ora made no apologies for her ultra-risque gown.

8/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Greer Grammer went for broke in a plunging magenta gown.

9/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

TREND - No pants: Who needs pants on stage anyway? Not these stars. Pictured: Miley Cyrus predictably shocked her audience in this revealing outfit.

10/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Gigi Hadid gave Miley a run for her money in this pantless ensemble.

11/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Keltie Knight went pantless, but chose to cover up with a sheer gown.

12/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

TREND - Cat-eyes: The humble red lip took a backseat at this year’s VMAs, with stars favouring a cat-eye look. Pictured: Hailee Steinfeld sports a winged eye.

13/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham smouldered with perfect cat eyes.

14/14 Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift topped things off with this lucious cat eye.

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever