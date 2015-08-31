Top Trends From The 2015 MTV VMAs

TREND - Metallics: There was no shortage of shimmer on the red carpet this evening, with metallics taking centre stage. Pictured: Taylor Swift in a metallic two-piece.
Miley Cyrus amped things up in a semi-nude metallic ensemble.
Nicky Minaj shimmered in a sequin gold gown.
Britney Spears mixed gold and silver metallics.
TREND – PLUNGING NECKLINES: As per usual, the stars weren’t afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet at the VMAs. Pictured: Lily Aldridge wore a plunging black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown.
Emily Ratajowski paired her plunging black dress with a pair of boots.
Rita Ora made no apologies for her ultra-risque gown.
Greer Grammer went for broke in a plunging magenta gown.
TREND - No pants: Who needs pants on stage anyway? Not these stars. Pictured: Miley Cyrus predictably shocked her audience in this revealing outfit.
Gigi Hadid gave Miley a run for her money in this pantless ensemble.
Keltie Knight went pantless, but chose to cover up with a sheer gown.
TREND - Cat-eyes: The humble red lip took a backseat at this year’s VMAs, with stars favouring a cat-eye look. Pictured: Hailee Steinfeld sports a winged eye.
The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham smouldered with perfect cat eyes.
Taylor Swift topped things off with this lucious cat eye.