TomCarrDesigns has come up with this Kanye West 2020 Presidential Poster T-Shirt, $29.
The same t-shirt makers have also come up with this gem - Kanye West/Taylor Swift 2020 Presidential Campaign T-Shirt, $29.
For a little Kanye inspo on your walls, try this Yeezus 2020 Presidential Poster Art, $15, from ThePerkyPug.
You could team this LahhDiDah Kanye For President 2020 Jumper, $46, with your fave pair of Kanye West Yeezy Shoes.
This Vote Kanye West for President 2020 T-Shirt by SolomonReese will set you back $48.
WickedCustomApparel has designed YEEZY 2020 ultra soft crew neck sweatshirt or hoodie, from $26. Can’t decide which one? Get them both!
For those on a budget, they can show their support with a Kanye West for American President 2020 Button Badge / Pinback, just $2.20, from themoochroom.