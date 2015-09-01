News

Kanye 2020 Campaign Gear Already On Sale

Kanye West 2020 Presidential Poster T-Shirt

1/7 Kanye West 2020 Presidential Poster T-Shirt

TomCarrDesigns has come up with this Kanye West 2020 Presidential Poster T-Shirt, $29.

2/7 Kanye West/Taylor Swift 2020 Presidential Campaign T-Shirt

The same t-shirt makers have also come up with this gem - Kanye West/Taylor Swift 2020 Presidential Campaign T-Shirt, $29.

3/7 Yeezus 2020 Presidential Poster Art

For a little Kanye inspo on your walls, try this Yeezus 2020 Presidential Poster Art, $15, from ThePerkyPug.

4/7 Kanye For President 2020 Jumper

You could team this LahhDiDah Kanye For President 2020 Jumper, $46, with your fave pair of Kanye West Yeezy Shoes.

5/7 Vote Kanye West for President 2020 T-Shirt

This Vote Kanye West for President 2020 T-Shirt by SolomonReese will set you back $48.

6/7 Yeezy 2020 Sweatshirt or Hoodie

WickedCustomApparel has designed YEEZY 2020 ultra soft crew neck sweatshirt or hoodie, from $26. Can’t decide which one? Get them both!

7/7 Kanye West for American President 2020 Button Badge

For those on a budget, they can show their support with a Kanye West for American President 2020 Button Badge / Pinback, just $2.20, from themoochroom.

