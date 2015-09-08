News

Nine of Naomi Watts' most fashionable moments from 2015

1/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments from 2015

Naomi Watts shines as she poses for the October issue of Vogue Australia.

Vogue Australia

2/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments of 2015

The Australian beauty shows off her décolletage in a striking blue blazer on the Vogue Australia cover.

Vogue Australia

3/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments of 2015

The stunning actress looked radiant in a column gown as she arrived at the 87th Annual Academy Awards on February 22 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

4/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments of 2015

The 46-year-old turned heads when she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a streamlined, crisp white, tailored suit.

5/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments of 2015

Naomi Watts dazzled in a bejeweled, silver gown during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13 in Cannes, France.

Getty Images

6/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments

The star stunned in a long, strapless gown as she arrived at the'Mad Max : Fury Road' premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Getty Images

7/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments of 2015

Proving that a little black dress can turn heads on the red (or black) carpet, Naomi Watts looks sophisticated at a Bulgari event in a spaghetti-strap dress.

Getty Images

8/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments of 2015

The blonde stunner showed off her enviable pins to perfection in this knee-length flapper-style dress.

Getty Images

9/9 Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments

Showing off her ever-evolving fashion sense, Naomi Watts was the talk of Paris Fashion Week in July after arrived to the Giorgio Armani Prive show.

