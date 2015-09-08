Nine of Naomi Watt's most fashionable moments from 2015

Naomi Watts shines as she poses for the October issue of Vogue Australia.
Vogue Australia
The Australian beauty shows off her décolletage in a striking blue blazer on the Vogue Australia cover.
Vogue Australia
The stunning actress looked radiant in a column gown as she arrived at the 87th Annual Academy Awards on February 22 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
The 46-year-old turned heads when she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a streamlined, crisp white, tailored suit.
Naomi Watts dazzled in a bejeweled, silver gown during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13 in Cannes, France.
Getty Images
The star stunned in a long, strapless gown as she arrived at the'Mad Max : Fury Road' premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in May.
Getty Images
Proving that a little black dress can turn heads on the red (or black) carpet, Naomi Watts looks sophisticated at a Bulgari event in a spaghetti-strap dress.
Getty Images
The blonde stunner showed off her enviable pins to perfection in this knee-length flapper-style dress.
Getty Images
Showing off her ever-evolving fashion sense, Naomi Watts was the talk of Paris Fashion Week in July after arrived to the Giorgio Armani Prive show.