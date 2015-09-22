News

12 Of The Scariest Celebrity Photo Shoots Ever

The Scariest Photo Shoots Ever

1/12 Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz brought the fear factor to set when she posed for this blood-thirsty Frontiers cover.

Fronteirs

2/12 Miranda Kerr

The Australian model is Haper's Bazaar's October cover girl. She poses with ghouls and monsters in the frightening shoot.

Harper's Bazaar

3/12 Lady Gaga

While working on her video for Born This Way, Lady Gaga poses in a striking purple wig and terrifying skeleton make-up.

Born This Way

4/12 Kim Kardashian

She's known for her sexy shoots and stunning clothes, so it was a surprise when this photo surfaced of Kim Kardashian looking frightening in full-on skeleton make-up.

Instagram

5/12 Caridee English

Caridee from America's Next Top Model definitely gave Tyra Banks a run for her money as she stared straight down the camera in this haunting shoot.

Pinterest

6/12 Lea Michelle

The Glee star appeared in Elle magazine looking like a pin-up icon. However a crazy scary monster seemed to be ready to take her away.

Elle

7/12 Natalie Portman

In this iconic image, Natalie Portman points a gun directly at the camera.

8/12 Justin Bieber

The Biebs stunned his fans when he appeared in Interview magazine licking a knife.

Interview

9/12 Lyndsey Lohan

She's not one to shy away from controversy but this photo of Lindsay Lohan brandishing a knife, dressed in a blood splattered tank top was truly frightening.

Tyler Shields

10/12 Cara Delevigne

Cara posed with a tarantula over one eye for a spooky shoot with I.D magazine.

I.D.

11/12 Scarlett Johansson

The movie star looked calmly freaky in this W magazine shoot, showing off an eerie gothic style.

W magazine

12/12 Rihanna

If there's anyone you can count on to be diverse in her photo shoots, it's Rihanna. The star looked petrifying surrounded by snakes on the cover of GQ magazine.

GQ

