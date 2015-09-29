Nadia Bartel, partner of Jimmy Bartel of the Geelong Cats.
Getty Images
Tessa James, wife of Nate Myles Manly from the Warringah Sea Eagles.
Getty Images
Jodi Gordon, wife of former NRL player Braith Anasta.
Getty Images
Rebecca Judd the wife of Chris Judd of the Blues.
Getty Images
Sarah Dunn, partner of Jarryd Roughead of the Hawthorn Hawks.
Getty Images
Terry Biviano, wife of Anthony Minichiello, arrives at the 2015 Dally M Awards.
Getty Images
Danni Shreeve, partner of Jack Gunston of the Hawthorn Hawks arrives.
Getty Images
Abby Meates, partner of Dennis Armfield of the Carlton Blues.
Getty Images
Zach Tuohy of the Carlton Blues and Rebecca Price.
Getty Images
Barry Conrad and Paulini Curuenavuli.
Getty Images
Jessie Habermann, partner of Marc Murphy of Carlton.
Getty Images
Kurt Gidley and Brooke Gidley.
Getty Images
Ruby Keddie, partner of Callan Ward of the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
Getty Images
Georgia Toovey and Geoff Toovey.
Getty Images
Abbie Noonan the partner of Bernie Vince of the Demons.
Getty Images
Kahila Ashton the partner of Jeremy Howe of the Demons.
Getty Images
Elle Demasi, partner of Nic Naitanui.
Getty Images
Matt Priddis and his wife Ashleigh Priddis.
Getty Images
James Maloney and Jess Maloney.
Getty Images
Belinda Riverso the partner of Rory Sloane of the Crows.
Getty Images
Britt Nicholas, partner of Chris Mayne of the Fremantle Dockers
Getty Images
Keely Meehan, partner of Dayne Beams from the Brisbane Lions.
Getty Images
Amy Thompson and Joel Thompson.
Getty Images
Gary Ablett of the Gold Coast Suns and his partner Jordan Paplia.
Getty Images
Diana Steiner, partner of Kade Simpson of the Carlton Blues.
Getty Images
Jessie Hultgren the partner of David Armitage of St Kilda.
Getty Images
Heidi Greig, partner of Shaun Higgins of North Melbourne .
Getty Images
Lauren Pavlich, wife of Matthew Pavlich of the Fremantle Dockers.
Getty Images
Rochelle Halatau, wife of Wests Tigers player Dene Halatau.
Getty Images
Bec Ashton the partner of Brad Ebert of the Power.
Getty Images
Bel Whiting the partner of Robbie Gray of the Power.
Getty Images
Brittany Davis, partner of Joel Selwood of the Geelong Cats.
Getty Images
Bridget Hagan, girlfriend of Bronco's player Ben Hunt.
Getty Images
Nicole Slater and Billy Slater.
Getty Images