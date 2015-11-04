News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Gigi, Kim and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

You may also like these galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks

1/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Posing seriously, Kendall put aside some time to make some family memories.

Instagram

2/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Kim looked stunning in a black leather dress and a high ponytail as she kissed her husband Kanye on the cheek.

Instagram

3/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Ruby Rose and Hailey Balwin made sure to pose up a storm in the photobooth at Kendall's party.

Instagram

4/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Kendall wore a stunning low cut black jumpsuit for her special day and kept her hair in a top knot.

Instagram

5/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Kourtney and Kim poses alongside Victoria's Secret models Kendall and Gigi Hadid at the party.

Instagram

6/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

The Kardashian/Jenner girls showed off their phenomenal genes as they took a snap of all five of them.

Instagram

7/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Hailey Baldwin posted this candid snap of her and Kendall kissing Drake on the cheek.

Instagram

8/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Drake looked like he was having a blast at the star studded family as he posed alongside Hailey Baldwin and Ruby Rose.

Instagram

9/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Kylie Jenner posted a series of photos from the bash, alongside the caption: "I love my life."

Instagram

10/10 Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

The sisters invited their best friends to the party, which took place in LA.

Instagram

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever