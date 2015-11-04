Gigi. Kylie and Drake Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday

Posing seriously, Kendall put aside some time to make some family memories.
Kim looked stunning in a black leather dress and a high ponytail as she kissed her husband Kanye on the cheek.
Ruby Rose and Hailey Balwin made sure to pose up a storm in the photobooth at Kendall's party.
Kendall wore a stunning low cut black jumpsuit for her special day and kept her hair in a top knot.
Kourtney and Kim poses alongside Victoria's Secret models Kendall and Gigi Hadid at the party.
The Kardashian/Jenner girls showed off their phenomenal genes as they took a snap of all five of them.
Hailey Baldwin posted this candid snap of her and Kendall kissing Drake on the cheek.
Drake looked like he was having a blast at the star studded family as he posed alongside Hailey Baldwin and Ruby Rose.
Kylie Jenner posted a series of photos from the bash, alongside the caption: "I love my life."
The sisters invited their best friends to the party, which took place in LA.