News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

1/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner take selfies together.

2/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Adriana Lima gets prepped before the show starts.

3/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Elsa Hosk gets saucy pre-show.

4/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Alessandra Ambrosio gets coy with photographers.

5/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Alessandra Ambrosio takes selfies backstage.

6/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Behati Prinsloo shows off her assets.

7/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Newcomer Cindy Bruna takes five before the show.

8/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Devon Windsor and Cindy Bruna catch up.

9/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Devon Windsor shows off her Victoria's Secret robe.

10/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro and Jac Jagaciak take polaroid pictures.

11/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Eye of the storm! Gigi Hadid gets prepped pre-show.

12/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Gigi Hadid poses with her fellow Victoria's Secret models.

13/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Joan Smalls gives fans a sneak peek at the chaos backstage.

14/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Josephine Skriver, Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls take a look at their outfits.

15/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Josephine Skriver blows the camera a kiss.

16/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Kendall Jenner takes a selfie while in the makeup chair.

17/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Lily Aldridge and Behati Prinsloo take polaroid pictures together.

18/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Lily Aldridge and Behati Prinsloo take selfies backstage.

19/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid and Ming Xi pose together.

20/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio and Taylor Hill show off their Victoria's Secret robes.

21/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Martha Hunt gives fans a sneak peek at her long waves.

22/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Rachel Hilbert puts her best face forward.

23/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Shanina Shaik, Josephine Skriver, Kendall Jenner and Constance Jablonski show off their personalised robes.

24/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Taylor Hill and Sara Sampaio take selfies.

25/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Taylor Hill shows off her hairdresser's handy work.

26/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

A lineup of the Victoria's Secret robes.

27/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Romee Strijd flashes a smile backstage.

28/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Behati Prinsloo gets cute in her makeup chair.

29/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Candice Swanepoel blows kisses to the camera.

30/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Lily Aldridge poses alongside this year's Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra.

31/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Gigi Hadid poses backstage.

32/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Cindy Bruna totes the pink microphone.

33/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Adriana Lima takes five before the show.

34/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Kendall Jenner takes more selfies in the makeup chair.

35/35 Backstage At The Victoria's Secret Show

Behati Prinsloo flashes a smile before the show.

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever