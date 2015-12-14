News

5 Things To Know About Miss Universe Australia Monika Radulovic

1/5 Monika was a child refugee who grew up in war-torn Bosnia

The model moved to Australia with her parents when she was five. Today, they parents live in Hurstville, NSW.

"A very important thing [for my parents] was to assimilate to the Australian culture, we are so grateful and proud to be Australian,” said the model.

2/5 Radulovic is more than just a pretty face

She holds an honours degree in psychology from UWS – and she’s not going to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind at the pageant.

“If they want me and they can see me being Miss Universe Australia, that’s amazing, I’ll be myself and I’ll definitely give my honest opinion,” she said after winning the national title.

“If I’m going to be an ambassador for Australia, I have to be honest.”


3/5 She may actually win Miss Universe

The model is being touted as the best chance to win the Miss Universe title since Jennifer Hawkins. “I am so grateful for all the overwhelming support from all of you!” Radulovic commented on Instagram.

4/5 She's adamant that the pageant isn't catty

Radulovic says the Miss Universe pageant is nothing like it’s perceived to be.

“It is nothing like the movie Miss Congeniality,” Radulovic told The Daily Telegraph.

“I have been getting so much support and I hear that some girls haven’t been so lucky, they’re actually being criticised from people from their countries.”

5/5 She really, really love cats

So much in fact, that her own ragdoll has it’s own Instagram account (@kitten.paris if you want to follow).

