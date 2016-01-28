News

Paris Street Style to Steal Now

1/27 Erin O’Connor in blue flared pants and a red coat at the Dior spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

O’Connor stayed true to her fashionista ways by draping her red coat over her shoulders. Perhaps she did this to be able to show off her two-toned snakeskin Dior purse (that was made even more chic with a silk handkerchief).

2/27 Ulyana Sergeenko in a black dress and khaki booties at the Dior spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

The designer made a statement in a larger-than-life black dress with a ruffled collar and billowing sleeves.

3/27 Kate Bosworth in embroidered pants and an embellished vest at the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Bosworth looked like a lady in a white sheer blouse that she wore with a floral emblazoned vest and embroidered trousers.

4/27 Olivia Palermo in a printed outfit and fur vest at the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Palermo paired her prints oh-so-right in black and white polka dot pants and a high-neck printed top. She completed her look with embellished sunglasses, a fur vest, a red snakeskin bag, and patent leather platform sneakers.

5/27 Anna Dello Russo in a checkered mini dress at the Dior spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

The Vogue Japan fashion director paired her pleated, checkered mini dress with black ties and patent leather heals. In true ADR form, she accessorized with a punchy-printed Fendi bag, Dior sunnies, and a single raccoon tail Miu Miu earring.

6/27 Miroslava Duma in a white coat at the Dior spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Duma kept warm in a white double-breasted wool coat that she layered over a black turtleneck. Her black beret added a nice Parisian touch to the look.

7/27 Daphne Guinness in a black belted dress at the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Guinness accessorized her black floor-length dress with a thin silver scarf, jet-black sunglasses, and big headphones.

8/27 Elena Perminova in a black two-piece outfit at the Versace spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Perminova posed in a black suit—flared pants and an off-the-shoulder blazer with a plunging neckline—outside of the Versace couture show.

9/27 Anna Wintour in a striped skirt suit at the Dior spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Wintour, who wore her signature black sunglasses, completed her look with knee-high gray snakeskin boots and a red clutch.

10/27 Elina Halimi in a denim Natasha Zinko dress at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

The fashion buyer layered a white turtleneck under her denim dressed. She paired it with Louis Vuitton shoes, a Central Library bag and Gentle Monster sunglasses.

11/27 Caroline Issa in a full Dior look at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

The fashion designer’s red lip added a punch of color to her classic black, fitted suit.

12/27 Thythu Nguyen in a colorful MSGM jacket at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

The fashion blogger accessorized with a Xuan-Thu muff, camel-colored Elegance boots and Dior sunglasses.

13/27 Natasha Tetyamotya in a Valentino dress and Tom Ford boots at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

The fashion blogger layered a denim Leviâs jacket with houndstooth and fur accents over her black and white geometric Valentino dress.

14/27 Natasha Zinko in a Dior look at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

The fashion and jewelry designer wore a long, sleeveless vest-dress over a bright green top and denim flare trousers.

15/27 Anna Dello Russo at the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

She’s thinking pink! Dello Russo posed in a loud coat with fur accents, knee-high boots and big, black sunglasses.

16/27 Helena Borden in a camel-colored turtle neck and cheetah print heels at the Chanel spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Though Borden stuck to simple colors for her clothing, she played with prints on her feet and added a punch of color with her Chanel bag.

17/27 A street style start in denim flare overalls at the Chanel spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

This street style star opted for a retro guise with flare overalls, metallic platforms and a collared shirt with layers of ruffles.

18/27 Soo Joo Park in a Chanel look after the Chanel spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Fresh off the runway, the model stepped out in a plaid dress, booties, a furry coat and a neckerchief.

19/27 A model in jeans and an oversized leather jacket after the Chanel spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

A Black turtleneck, leather jacket, high-waisted denim and Ray Ban sunglasses is the epitome of what an off-duty model looks like.

20/27 Tina Leung in a caped blazer and track pants at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

Lueng looked like a modern and fashion-forward superhero in a red caped blazer and leather sandals.

21/27 Anya Ziourova in a Celine belted dress/coat at the Chanel spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Ziourove paired her light blue and white striped belted dress/coat with black slacks and Pierre Hardy heels.

22/27 Chriselle Lim in Chanel thigh-high boots at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

Lim layered a black coat over her white top and skirt.

23/27 Mathilde Margail in an oversized white blazer and sneakers at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

The fashion blogger wore trendy white sneakers with her fashion-forward calf-length dress and oversized white blazer.

24/27 Jessica Mercedes in an all-blue outfit with Celine sunglasses at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

Mercedes was all about the layers in pants, a dress and a jacket all in shades of blue. She accessorized with Celine sunglasses and a studded Valentino purse also blue, of course!

25/27 Susie Bubble in a salmon pink look with a Loewe elephant purse at the Chanel spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

Paris Street Style to Steal NowThe British fashion blogger sported a matching salmon pink set with ruffles. As if the pink suede clutch held in her right hand weren’t enough, Bubble also wore an elephant Loewe purse.

26/27 Kristina Bazan at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

The blogger, who made a statement in green pants, kept her sheer top covered by what looks like a long feathered vest.

27/27 Olivia Palermo in navy blue flare pants and a fur vest at the spring/summer 2016 haute couture shows in Paris.

Palermo’s pants—that had buttons and yellow tuxedo stripes—were paired perfectly with a navy knit turtleneck sweater and a charcoal colored fur vest.

