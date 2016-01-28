O’Connor stayed true to her fashionista ways by draping her red coat over her shoulders. Perhaps she did this to be able to show off her two-toned snakeskin Dior purse (that was made even more chic with a silk handkerchief).
The designer made a statement in a larger-than-life black dress with a ruffled collar and billowing sleeves.
Bosworth looked like a lady in a white sheer blouse that she wore with a floral emblazoned vest and embroidered trousers.
Palermo paired her prints oh-so-right in black and white polka dot pants and a high-neck printed top. She completed her look with embellished sunglasses, a fur vest, a red snakeskin bag, and patent leather platform sneakers.
The Vogue Japan fashion director paired her pleated, checkered mini dress with black ties and patent leather heals. In true ADR form, she accessorized with a punchy-printed Fendi bag, Dior sunnies, and a single raccoon tail Miu Miu earring.
Duma kept warm in a white double-breasted wool coat that she layered over a black turtleneck. Her black beret added a nice Parisian touch to the look.
Guinness accessorized her black floor-length dress with a thin silver scarf, jet-black sunglasses, and big headphones.
Perminova posed in a black suit—flared pants and an off-the-shoulder blazer with a plunging neckline—outside of the Versace couture show.
Wintour, who wore her signature black sunglasses, completed her look with knee-high gray snakeskin boots and a red clutch.
The fashion buyer layered a white turtleneck under her denim dressed. She paired it with Louis Vuitton shoes, a Central Library bag and Gentle Monster sunglasses.
The fashion designer’s red lip added a punch of color to her classic black, fitted suit.
The fashion blogger accessorized with a Xuan-Thu muff, camel-colored Elegance boots and Dior sunglasses.
The fashion blogger layered a denim Leviâs jacket with houndstooth and fur accents over her black and white geometric Valentino dress.
The fashion and jewelry designer wore a long, sleeveless vest-dress over a bright green top and denim flare trousers.
She’s thinking pink! Dello Russo posed in a loud coat with fur accents, knee-high boots and big, black sunglasses.
Though Borden stuck to simple colors for her clothing, she played with prints on her feet and added a punch of color with her Chanel bag.
This street style star opted for a retro guise with flare overalls, metallic platforms and a collared shirt with layers of ruffles.
Fresh off the runway, the model stepped out in a plaid dress, booties, a furry coat and a neckerchief.
A Black turtleneck, leather jacket, high-waisted denim and Ray Ban sunglasses is the epitome of what an off-duty model looks like.
Lueng looked like a modern and fashion-forward superhero in a red caped blazer and leather sandals.
Ziourove paired her light blue and white striped belted dress/coat with black slacks and Pierre Hardy heels.
Lim layered a black coat over her white top and skirt.
The fashion blogger wore trendy white sneakers with her fashion-forward calf-length dress and oversized white blazer.
Mercedes was all about the layers in pants, a dress and a jacket all in shades of blue. She accessorized with Celine sunglasses and a studded Valentino purse also blue, of course!
Paris Street Style to Steal NowThe British fashion blogger sported a matching salmon pink set with ruffles. As if the pink suede clutch held in her right hand weren’t enough, Bubble also wore an elephant Loewe purse.
The blogger, who made a statement in green pants, kept her sheer top covered by what looks like a long feathered vest.
Palermo’s pants—that had buttons and yellow tuxedo stripes—were paired perfectly with a navy knit turtleneck sweater and a charcoal colored fur vest.