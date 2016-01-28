1/27 Erin O’Connor in blue flared pants and a red coat at the Dior spring/summer 2016 haute couture show in Paris.

O’Connor stayed true to her fashionista ways by draping her red coat over her shoulders. Perhaps she did this to be able to show off her two-toned snakeskin Dior purse (that was made even more chic with a silk handkerchief).