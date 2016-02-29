The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

TREND: PLUNGING NECKLINES: Stars weren't afraid to reveal all on the red carpet this year, with many opting for plunging silhouettes. Pictured: Margot Robbie in a gold plunging DVF dress.
Saoirse Ronan sparkled on the red carpet in a plunging Calvin Klein dress.
Olivia Wilde dared to bare in a plunging nude Valentino gown.
Charlize Theron sported a plunging red design by Dior.
TREND: GREEN: Green was the unlikely hue of choice at this year’s Oscars, with a number of celebs flaunting the sea-worthy palette. Pictured: Rachel McAdams donned an August Getty green gown.
Cate Blanchett stood out in this mint green Armani gown.
Saorise Ronan channelled a sexy mermaid in her Calvin Klein green gown.
TREND: EMBELLISHMENT: Stars sparkled on the red carpet this year in a variety of sequinned gowns. Pictured: Naomi Watts was a vision in an embellished Armani dress.
Daisy Ridley's Chanel gown was embellished with crystals and beading.
Margot Robbie stood out on the red carpet in a gold DVF gown.
TREND: RUFFLES: Texture was a firm favourite amongst the top Oscar nominees. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence flaunted her figure in a nude and black ruffled Dior gown.
Brie Larson's blue Gucci gown featured a trail of ruffles down the front.
Cate Blanchett looked fashion-forward in an Armani ruffled gown.
TREND: STRAPLESS: The strapless look was rife amongst Oscar VIPs this year, signaling a return to the classic silhouette. Pictured: Alicia Vikander showed off her shoulders in a custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown.
Reese Witherspoon opted for a signature strapless design by Oscar de la Renta.
Kate Winslet accompanied Leonardo DiCaprio to the Oscars in a strapless Ralph Lauren design.
Jennifer Garner donned a strapless Atelier Versace gown.