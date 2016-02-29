News

The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

1/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

TREND: PLUNGING NECKLINES: Stars weren't afraid to reveal all on the red carpet this year, with many opting for plunging silhouettes. Pictured: Margot Robbie in a gold plunging DVF dress.

2/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan sparkled on the red carpet in a plunging Calvin Klein dress.

3/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Olivia Wilde dared to bare in a plunging nude Valentino gown.

4/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Charlize Theron sported a plunging red design by Dior.

5/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

TREND: GREEN: Green was the unlikely hue of choice at this year’s Oscars, with a number of celebs flaunting the sea-worthy palette. Pictured: Rachel McAdams donned an August Getty green gown.

6/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Cate Blanchett stood out in this mint green Armani gown.

7/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Saorise Ronan channelled a sexy mermaid in her Calvin Klein green gown.

8/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

TREND: EMBELLISHMENT: Stars sparkled on the red carpet this year in a variety of sequinned gowns. Pictured: Naomi Watts was a vision in an embellished Armani dress.

9/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Daisy Ridley's Chanel gown was embellished with crystals and beading.

10/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Margot Robbie stood out on the red carpet in a gold DVF gown.

11/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

TREND: RUFFLES: Texture was a firm favourite amongst the top Oscar nominees. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence flaunted her figure in a nude and black ruffled Dior gown.

12/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Brie Larson's blue Gucci gown featured a trail of ruffles down the front.

13/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Cate Blanchett looked fashion-forward in an Armani ruffled gown.

14/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

TREND: STRAPLESS: The strapless look was rife amongst Oscar VIPs this year, signaling a return to the classic silhouette. Pictured: Alicia Vikander showed off her shoulders in a custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown.

15/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Reese Witherspoon opted for a signature strapless design by Oscar de la Renta.

16/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Kate Winslet accompanied Leonardo DiCaprio to the Oscars in a strapless Ralph Lauren design.

17/17 The Top Trends From The 2016 Oscars

Jennifer Garner donned a strapless Atelier Versace gown.

