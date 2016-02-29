News

The Most Expensive Red Carpet Accessories from the 2016 Oscars

1/13 Maria Menounos

The TV personality flaunted an edgy and sparkly Lorraine Schwartz ring on the carpet of the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

Getty Images

2/13 Giuliana Rancic

The TV presenter and fashion icon radiated in delicate Forevermark diamond earrings.

Getty Images

3/13 Naomi Watts

The Australian actress in a bold and daring Bulgari necklace.

Getty Images

4/13 Charlize Theron

Theron's plunging "secret cluster diamond necklace," set in platinum by Harry Winston was a show stopper on the red carpet. The actress was supposedly sporting 3.7 million worth of diamonds.

Getty Images

5/13 Sophia Vergara

The Latin beauty flaunted a giant blue sapphire ring surrounded by lots of sparkly diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz.

Getty Images

6/13 Brie Larson

The Danish Girl actress revealed a diamond Chopard jewelled barrette in her hair and a pair of 18kt white gold earrings from Chopard's High Jewelry Collection.

Getty Images

7/13 Tina Fey

Fey's statement Bulgari sapphire diamond necklace got heads turning on the red carpet.

Getty Images

8/13 Cate Blanchett

Australians favourite actress was adorned in drop platinum, marquise and diamonds earrings by Tiffany & Co.

Getty Images

9/13 Saoirse Ronan

The actress looked drop dead gorgeous in mismatched green and white Chopard drop earrings, featuring pearls, 18 carats of emeralds, nearly six carats of jadeites and 3.25-carats of diamonds set in white gold.

Getty Images

10/13 Olivia Wilde

Wilde in stunning pearl earrings and a Neil Lane choker.

Getty Images

11/13 Olivia Munn

This diamond cuff bracelet by Jade Trau is worth $1 million and features a 12.06-carat Forevermark diamond.

Getty Images

12/13 Julianne Moore

Moore never disappoints, especially this year adorned in 13-carat diamond, white gold Chopard earrings.

Getty Images

13/13 Kerry Washington

Washington's 42 carat vintage 1963 platinum hoop earrings by Harry Winston were right on point.

Getty Images

