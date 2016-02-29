The TV personality flaunted an edgy and sparkly Lorraine Schwartz ring on the carpet of the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
Getty Images
The TV presenter and fashion icon radiated in delicate Forevermark diamond earrings.
Getty Images
The Australian actress in a bold and daring Bulgari necklace.
Getty Images
Theron's plunging "secret cluster diamond necklace," set in platinum by Harry Winston was a show stopper on the red carpet. The actress was supposedly sporting 3.7 million worth of diamonds.
Getty Images
The Latin beauty flaunted a giant blue sapphire ring surrounded by lots of sparkly diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz.
Getty Images
The Danish Girl actress revealed a diamond Chopard jewelled barrette in her hair and a pair of 18kt white gold earrings from Chopard's High Jewelry Collection.
Getty Images
Fey's statement Bulgari sapphire diamond necklace got heads turning on the red carpet.
Getty Images
Australians favourite actress was adorned in drop platinum, marquise and diamonds earrings by Tiffany & Co.
Getty Images
The actress looked drop dead gorgeous in mismatched green and white Chopard drop earrings, featuring pearls, 18 carats of emeralds, nearly six carats of jadeites and 3.25-carats of diamonds set in white gold.
Getty Images
Wilde in stunning pearl earrings and a Neil Lane choker.
Getty Images
This diamond cuff bracelet by Jade Trau is worth $1 million and features a 12.06-carat Forevermark diamond.
Getty Images
Moore never disappoints, especially this year adorned in 13-carat diamond, white gold Chopard earrings.
Getty Images
Washington's 42 carat vintage 1963 platinum hoop earrings by Harry Winston were right on point.
Getty Images