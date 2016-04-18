Emma Watson Style File

At the ripe age of 14, Emma proves that she’s a natural in front of the camera. In this oriental white dress, Emma attends the Wimbledon premiere in 2004.
At the UK premiere of ‘driving lessons’ Emma stepped out in a pink slip dress, paired with an oversized black cardigan.
At the premiere for the goblet of fire in 2005, Emma wore a navy blue dress, with a sheer overlay and black ballet flats.
Emma attended the premiere of 'The Tale of Despereaux' at the Arclight Theater in a William Tempest dress that accentuated her slender frame.
Emma posed in a black halter neck dress at the British academy film awards in 2009.
Emma sparkles in this yellow Burberry Prorsum dress at the London fashion week after party in 2009.
Emma evolves into a woman at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Premiere. Stepping out in a sexy, black satin gown- she looks sensational.
Emma pulls it off in plaid. She proved her multi faceted fashion potential with this short pixy haircut. In a Alexander McQueen tartan dress, she unsurprisingly exceeds expectations.
Emma is pretty in pink at the lancome pre bafta party in 2012.
Emma at the 19th annual elle women in Hollywood celebration in a dainty, two tone Calvin Klein mini.
Emma pulls her hair back into a sleek tight bun, and styles a white J Mendel dress at the Gravity Premiere in 2013.
Emma alongside the brains behind Harry Potter. JK Rowling's book series catapulted Emma into stardom. She poses with the author at the Lumos fundraising event.
In 2014, Emma made a statement at the Christian Dior show, in this black couture dress.
Emma poses in this silk black top, paired with an oversized clutch bag. She looks sexy and sleek at the giambattista valli show as part of paris fashion week in 2014.
In 2014, Emma steps out the British Fashion Awards in an outfit that suggests that less is often more. She looks sophisticated in this wide-legged white jumpsuit, paired with a black tuxedo jacket.
Emma attends the vogue foundation gala in 2014, in a striking black pants suit.
Emma captivates in Christian Dior at the 2014 annual golden globe awards. Orange is the new black.
In 2015, Emma attended the regression photo call in a dainty black bow dress. Emma is poised, and effortlessly elegant in this ensemble.
Emma Watso in a structured suit. Corporate chic works so well on her.
Emma wears a belted white dress, and speaks on behalf of her campaign that has made incredible strides since its inception.
