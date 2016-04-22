News

10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

1/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards.

2/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince performs on stage at The Brit Awards 2006.

3/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince presents the awards for best original song during the 77th Annual Academy Awards in 2005.

4/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Performing at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards in 2004.

5/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince performs 'Lolita'/'Satisfied' on the 'American Idol' Season 5 finale.

6/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince performs during his 'Welcome 2 America' tour at Madison Square Garden in 2011.

7/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Mariah Carey and Prince attend the Apollo Theater's 75th Anniversary Gala in 2009.

8/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince performs on stage on the Hit N Run-Parade Tour in 1986.

9/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince leaving the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

10/10 10 Times Prince Wore Heels Better Than Carrie Bradshaw

Prince performs 'Lolita'/'Satisfied' on the 'American Idol' Season 5 finale.

