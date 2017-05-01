News

The best MET Gala dresses of all time

1/36 The best MET Gala dresses of all time

Katy Perry took a risk at the 2016 MET Gala in this embellished black and gold Prada gown and it totally paid off.

Getty Images

2/36 The best MET Gala dresses of all time

Kim Kardashian stunned in 2016 in this silver Balmain gown.

Getty Images

3/36 The best MET Gala dresses of all time

Despite being heavily pregnant, Blake Lively pulled off this baby pink silk Burberry gown to perfection at the 2016 MET Gala.

Getty Images

4/36 The best MET Gala dresses of all time

They may be generations apart but Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford could have passed for sisters on the 2016 MET Gala red carpet. Kendall wore a cut-out Versace silver gown while Cindy went for a Balmain number.

Getty Images

5/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Blake Lively stole the show at the 2014 MET Gala in an incredible form-fitting Gucci gown with cape trim.

6/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Rooney Mara embodied the punk theme of 2013's Met Gala in a plunging white Givenchy gown with thigh-high split.

Getty Images

7/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Carey Mulligan turned heads on the red carpet at the 2012 Met Gala in a sequin halterneck design by Prada.

Getty Images

8/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shut down the red carpet in 2015 with the sculptural champagne-coloured Versace gown.

9/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Aussie actress Courtney Eaton wasn't afraid to take a risk in this regal Dolce & Gabbana look in 2015 and it more than paid off.

10/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

All hail the queen of red carpet dressing, Diane Kruger once again nailed it in 2015 in Chanel Couture.

11/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Camilla Belle was a vision at the 2007 Met Gala in an elegant light blue design by Jean Paul Gaultier, which was embellished with gold detailing and featured a cape back.

Getty Images

12/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Diane Kruger dared to bare on the Met Gala red carpet in 2011, wearing a stunning thigh-high split Jason Wu gown with embellished top.

Getty Images

13/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Mila Kunis wore a dramatic monochrome gown by Vera Wang to the 2010 Met Ball. The tumbling layers added to the elaborate silhouette of the design, which suited the occasion perfectly.

Getty Images

14/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Nina Dobrev dared to be different at the 2013 Met Ball in a lace pantsuit with skirt overlay by Monique Lhuillier.

Getty Images

15/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Model Agyness Dean channeled Old-Hollywood glamour in a metallic Burberry gown at the 2009 Met Gala.

Getty Images

16/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Blake Lively was a vision in this Grecian-inspired draped dress with an illusion bodice and silver pailette embroidery at the 2011 Met Gala.

Getty Images

17/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Christina Ricci was one of the stand-outs from the 2008 Met Gala in a striking pink and red Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci Haute Couture dress.

Getty Images

18/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Showing her supermodel prowess, Gisele Bundchen donned a black embellished gown by Givenchy at the 2012 Met Ball.

Getty Images

19/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Sandra Bullock honed a glamorous look at the 2007 MET ball in a strapless, cherry-hued ensemble by Alberta Ferretti.

Getty Images

20/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Taylor Swift packed a punch in this dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown in 2014.

21/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Kate Bosworth stood out on the 2013 Met Ball red carpet in a structured Balmain dress with intricate embellishment.

Getty Images

22/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Looking positively statuesque, Gwyneth Paltrow chose to wear a muted gold Stella McCartney gown with subtle split to the 2011 Met Ball.

Getty Images

23/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Mad Men actress Jessica Pare shone on the red carpet at the 2012 Met Gala in a gold-sequin column gown by L’Wren Scott.

Getty Images

24/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Rooney Mara cemented her fashion status at the 2012 Met Gala in a stunning black Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown.

Getty Images

25/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Who could forget Kate Moss’s Grecian inspired metallic design by Marc Jacobs at the 2009 Met Ball? The model wore a matching turban and silver heels to finish the look.

Getty Images

26/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Kate Hudson glammed things up at the 2010 Met Gala in a nude off-the-shoulder gown by Stella McCartney.

Getty Images

27/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Miranda Kerr channeled a prima ballerina at the 2011 Met Gala, wearing a tulle Marchesa gown.

Getty Images

28/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Hers wasn’t necessarily the most beautiful dress, but Beyonce certainly turned heads at the 2012 Met Ball in a dramatic gown by Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.

Getty Images

29/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

In 2006, Sarah Jessica Paker perfectly emulated the MET Gala’s ‘Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion’ theme by wearing an Alexander McQueen gown complete with tartan finish.

Getty Images

30/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Suki Waterhouse was breathtaking at the 2014 MET Gala in a sweeping nude Burberry gown with ruffled skirt.

31/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

A brunette Nicole Richie shone on the red carpet at the 2010 Costume Institute Gala in a silver Marc Jacobs gown with black waist tie.

Getty Images

32/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Claudia Schiffer vamped things up in 2009, wearing a structured black and nude design by Versace.

Getty Images

33/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Kate Bosworth was the picture of elegance in a black Stella McCartney gown with sheer neckline at the 2009 Met Gala.

Getty Images

34/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

In 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker was a vision at the Met ball in a shimmering, fringed gown by Halston Heritage.

Getty Images

35/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Karolina Kurkova looked like liquid gold poured into a Rachel Zoe dress at the 2012 Met Ball. The added turban was something only a supermodel could have pulled off.

Getty Images

36/36 The Best MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Toni Garrn showed how to do chainstore chic at the 2014 MET Ball in a baby blue Topshop gown.

