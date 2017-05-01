The best MET Gala dresses of all time

Katy Perry took a risk at the 2016 MET Gala in this embellished black and gold Prada gown and it totally paid off.
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian stunned in 2016 in this silver Balmain gown.
Getty Images
Despite being heavily pregnant, Blake Lively pulled off this baby pink silk Burberry gown to perfection at the 2016 MET Gala.
Getty Images
They may be generations apart but Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford could have passed for sisters on the 2016 MET Gala red carpet. Kendall wore a cut-out Versace silver gown while Cindy went for a Balmain number.
Getty Images
Blake Lively stole the show at the 2014 MET Gala in an incredible form-fitting Gucci gown with cape trim.
Rooney Mara embodied the punk theme of 2013's Met Gala in a plunging white Givenchy gown with thigh-high split.
Getty Images
Carey Mulligan turned heads on the red carpet at the 2012 Met Gala in a sequin halterneck design by Prada.
Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shut down the red carpet in 2015 with the sculptural champagne-coloured Versace gown.
Aussie actress Courtney Eaton wasn't afraid to take a risk in this regal Dolce & Gabbana look in 2015 and it more than paid off.
All hail the queen of red carpet dressing, Diane Kruger once again nailed it in 2015 in Chanel Couture.
Camilla Belle was a vision at the 2007 Met Gala in an elegant light blue design by Jean Paul Gaultier, which was embellished with gold detailing and featured a cape back.
Getty Images
Diane Kruger dared to bare on the Met Gala red carpet in 2011, wearing a stunning thigh-high split Jason Wu gown with embellished top.
Getty Images
Mila Kunis wore a dramatic monochrome gown by Vera Wang to the 2010 Met Ball. The tumbling layers added to the elaborate silhouette of the design, which suited the occasion perfectly.
Getty Images
Nina Dobrev dared to be different at the 2013 Met Ball in a lace pantsuit with skirt overlay by Monique Lhuillier.
Getty Images
Model Agyness Dean channeled Old-Hollywood glamour in a metallic Burberry gown at the 2009 Met Gala.
Getty Images
Blake Lively was a vision in this Grecian-inspired draped dress with an illusion bodice and silver pailette embroidery at the 2011 Met Gala.
Getty Images
Christina Ricci was one of the stand-outs from the 2008 Met Gala in a striking pink and red Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci Haute Couture dress.
Getty Images
Showing her supermodel prowess, Gisele Bundchen donned a black embellished gown by Givenchy at the 2012 Met Ball.
Getty Images
Sandra Bullock honed a glamorous look at the 2007 MET ball in a strapless, cherry-hued ensemble by Alberta Ferretti.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift packed a punch in this dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown in 2014.
Kate Bosworth stood out on the 2013 Met Ball red carpet in a structured Balmain dress with intricate embellishment.
Getty Images
Looking positively statuesque, Gwyneth Paltrow chose to wear a muted gold Stella McCartney gown with subtle split to the 2011 Met Ball.
Getty Images
Mad Men actress Jessica Pare shone on the red carpet at the 2012 Met Gala in a gold-sequin column gown by L’Wren Scott.
Getty Images
Rooney Mara cemented her fashion status at the 2012 Met Gala in a stunning black Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown.
Getty Images
Who could forget Kate Moss’s Grecian inspired metallic design by Marc Jacobs at the 2009 Met Ball? The model wore a matching turban and silver heels to finish the look.
Getty Images
Kate Hudson glammed things up at the 2010 Met Gala in a nude off-the-shoulder gown by Stella McCartney.
Getty Images
Miranda Kerr channeled a prima ballerina at the 2011 Met Gala, wearing a tulle Marchesa gown.
Getty Images
Hers wasn’t necessarily the most beautiful dress, but Beyonce certainly turned heads at the 2012 Met Ball in a dramatic gown by Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.
Getty Images
In 2006, Sarah Jessica Paker perfectly emulated the MET Gala’s ‘Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion’ theme by wearing an Alexander McQueen gown complete with tartan finish.
Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse was breathtaking at the 2014 MET Gala in a sweeping nude Burberry gown with ruffled skirt.
A brunette Nicole Richie shone on the red carpet at the 2010 Costume Institute Gala in a silver Marc Jacobs gown with black waist tie.
Getty Images
Claudia Schiffer vamped things up in 2009, wearing a structured black and nude design by Versace.
Getty Images
Kate Bosworth was the picture of elegance in a black Stella McCartney gown with sheer neckline at the 2009 Met Gala.
Getty Images
In 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker was a vision at the Met ball in a shimmering, fringed gown by Halston Heritage.
Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova looked like liquid gold poured into a Rachel Zoe dress at the 2012 Met Ball. The added turban was something only a supermodel could have pulled off.
Getty Images
Toni Garrn showed how to do chainstore chic at the 2014 MET Ball in a baby blue Topshop gown.