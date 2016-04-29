News

The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

1/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Katy Perry, Madonna and Lady Gaga snuggle up for a "Girls Night" out.

2/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Justin Bieber catches a quick selfie with model Cara Delevingne.

3/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

John Legend, Chrissy Tiegen, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Emily Ratajkowski smile for the camera.

4/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci, Cher, Kanye and Kim Kardashian grouped together for a smiley photo at the event last year.

5/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Hailey Baldwin captioned this one: "I think Kristen and I are in love?"

6/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

The Biebs made his way into yet another social snap with Cara, Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace.

7/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

The supermodel crew were out in force at last year's MET, including Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The genetically blessed crowd posed in front of the mirror for the ultimate bathroom selfie.

8/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Kanye and Kim gave the camera their best serious face in this picture with Madonna.

9/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Kim Kardashian caught up with her "idol" Jennifer Lopez at the MET Gala, with the pair posting this image of their backs to social media.

10/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Aussie model Shanina Shaik grabbed a selfie with Rihanna as the event got underway.

11/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Uma Thurman, Donatella Versace, Lady Gaga and J-Lo pose for Vogue photographer Mario Testino.

12/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

The best couple social media snap of the night goes to lovebirds George Clooney and Amal Clooney. Seriously could they please stop being so perfectly in love?

13/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Victoria's Secret Angels Lily Aldrige, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepeol got up close-and-personal with the camera phone.

14/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Justin Bieber must have been doing the selfies rounds at the event, as here he is again, but this time with Lady Gaga.

15/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

Miley Cyrus poses in a compromising position for Vogue photographer Mario Testino.

16/16 The Best Social Media Snaps From The 2015 MET Gala

This photo makes us want to be part of Beyonce, Jay Z, Diddy, Cassie and Naomi Campbell's crew.

