News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Princess Charlotte's First Year In Pictures

Princess Charlotte's First Year In Pictures

You may also like these galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks

1/20 Princess Charlotte's only hours old

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce their daughter for the first time.


Instagram

2/20 Princess Charlotte fresh out the oven

A close up of the hours-old Princess Charlotte outside St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Instagram

3/20 Princess Charlotte's in her tiara

Princess Charlotte wears a tiara on her way home from hospital.

Instagram

4/20 Princess Charlotte's before her christening

The Duchess of Cambridge carrying Princess Charlotte into St Mary Magdalene Church, where she was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Instagram

5/20 Princess Charlotte's after her christening

Princess Charlotte radiating in the run in the garden at Sandringham House.

Instagram

6/20 Princess Charlotte's first family portrait

The Queen and members of the Royal Family and the Middleton family together at Sandringham House after Princess Charlotte's christening.

Instagram

7/20 Princess Charlotte's in her mums arms

The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte in the Drawing Room at Sandringham House.

Instagram

8/20 Princess Charlotte's first photos

Princess Charlotte's first portrait.

Instagram

9/20 Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The first photo shared of Prince George kissing his little sister Princess Charlotte.

Instagram

10/20 Prince George and Princess Charlotte

So much sibling love.

Instagram

11/20 Princess Charlotte's first Christmas

Six-months-old Princess Charlotte's first Christmas family photo.

Instagram

12/20 Mum and Charlotte and George

The Duchess of Cambridge posing with her gorgeous kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their 2015 Christmas photoshoot.

Instagram

13/20 Princess Charlotte's first portraits

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared this gorgeous photo in November 2015 of Princess Charlotte at their home in Norfolk.

Instagram

14/20 Six-month-old Princess Charlotte

The little Princess.

Instagram

15/20 Princess Charlotte's first trip to the snow

The little snow bunny having a blast in the French Alps with her daddy, The Duke Of Cambridge.

Instagram

16/20 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Royal Family enjoyed a short skiing holiday in the French Alps. It was the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte had played in the snow.

Instragram

17/20 Princess Charlotte's first birthday photos

Princess Charlotte is one.

Instagram

18/20 Princess Charlotte's first birthday photos

The little Princess having a ball in the garden.

Instagram

19/20 Princess Charlotte's first birthday photos

The Duchess took this picture of her daughter for her first birthday at their home in Norfolk.

Instagram

20/20 Princess Charlotte's first birthday photos

Charlotte is such a natural behind the camera. Isn't she the most adorable baby you've ever seen?

Instagram

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever