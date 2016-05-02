The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce their daughter for the first time.
A close up of the hours-old Princess Charlotte outside St. Mary's Hospital in London.
Princess Charlotte wears a tiara on her way home from hospital.
The Duchess of Cambridge carrying Princess Charlotte into St Mary Magdalene Church, where she was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Princess Charlotte radiating in the run in the garden at Sandringham House.
The Queen and members of the Royal Family and the Middleton family together at Sandringham House after Princess Charlotte's christening.
The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte in the Drawing Room at Sandringham House.
Princess Charlotte's first portrait.
The first photo shared of Prince George kissing his little sister Princess Charlotte.
So much sibling love.
Six-months-old Princess Charlotte's first Christmas family photo.
The Duchess of Cambridge posing with her gorgeous kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their 2015 Christmas photoshoot.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared this gorgeous photo in November 2015 of Princess Charlotte at their home in Norfolk.
The little Princess.
The little snow bunny having a blast in the French Alps with her daddy, The Duke Of Cambridge.
The Royal Family enjoyed a short skiing holiday in the French Alps. It was the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte had played in the snow.
Princess Charlotte is one.
The little Princess having a ball in the garden.
The Duchess took this picture of her daughter for her first birthday at their home in Norfolk.
Charlotte is such a natural behind the camera. Isn't she the most adorable baby you've ever seen?