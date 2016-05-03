News

How The Stars Are Getting Ready for the Met Gala

1/13 Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls

The models were already in hair and makeup — and taking selfies — as of ten in the morning.

2/13 Doutzen Kroes

The model has some fun with her food before getting ready.

3/13 Bee Shaffer

Anna Wintour’s daughter shared a photo of her finger clutch, which she (most likely sarcastically) called “low-key.”

4/13 Karolina Kurkova

A model and a seamstress? Who knew Karolina Kurkova was so talented! “We were up late last night putting the finishing touches on this dress,” she shared. “I can’t wait to show you…”

5/13 Lena Dunham

The Girls star, who served as a bridesmaid over the weekend in a sequin J. Crew skirt, will seemingly wear the brand again on the red carpet at the Met Gala as evidenced by her Instagram of Jenna Lyons.

6/13 Solange Knowles

Final look or just a casual ensemble for getting coffee? With Solange Knowles, you never know.

7/13 Frieda Pinto

The actress offers a “sneaky peak” of a fitting with Tory Burch. She asked her followers: “Ready to light it up?”

8/13 Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde’s beauty secret? Coffee.

9/13 Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge took a decidedly different approach to Met Gala prep than her co-worker Adriana Lima. Instead of hitting the gym, she indulged with pasta, which she noted is a tradition.

10/13 Adriana Lima

A Victoria’s Secret Angel knows to always squeeze in one more workout.

11/13 Kim Kardashian

The reality star titled this “Midnight Met Prep.”

12/13 Amy Schumer

The actress captioned this photo: "MET Prep".

13/13 Karlie Kloss

Kloss looked calm and collected as she posed for a glam shot in her robe.

