The models were already in hair and makeup — and taking selfies — as of ten in the morning.
The model has some fun with her food before getting ready.
Anna Wintour’s daughter shared a photo of her finger clutch, which she (most likely sarcastically) called “low-key.”
A model and a seamstress? Who knew Karolina Kurkova was so talented! “We were up late last night putting the finishing touches on this dress,” she shared. “I can’t wait to show you…”
The Girls star, who served as a bridesmaid over the weekend in a sequin J. Crew skirt, will seemingly wear the brand again on the red carpet at the Met Gala as evidenced by her Instagram of Jenna Lyons.
Final look or just a casual ensemble for getting coffee? With Solange Knowles, you never know.
The actress offers a “sneaky peak” of a fitting with Tory Burch. She asked her followers: “Ready to light it up?”
Olivia Wilde’s beauty secret? Coffee.
Lily Aldridge took a decidedly different approach to Met Gala prep than her co-worker Adriana Lima. Instead of hitting the gym, she indulged with pasta, which she noted is a tradition.
A Victoria’s Secret Angel knows to always squeeze in one more workout.
The reality star titled this “Midnight Met Prep.”
The actress captioned this photo: "MET Prep".
Kloss looked calm and collected as she posed for a glam shot in her robe.