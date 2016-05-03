At this year's 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology,' Ciara went for Nicole Richie's 2013 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' Topshop look, sporting gun mental locks and a sequined high neck H&M dress.
Actress Chloe Sevigny sported a 60s Miu Miu mini dress at the 2012 'Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations,' Met Gala, while House of Cards star Kate Mara looked stunningly similar in her little black number by Paco Rabanne.
At the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala, Alicia Keys wore a figure-hugging leather-chested Jason Wu gown, while at this year's technology-themed Gala, Selena Gomez also went for similar leather top dress by Louis Vuitton.
Recording artist Solange Knowles didn't learn her lesson from her last year's diasterous avant garde gown by Giles Deacon at the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Gala and went for another outrageous number by David Laport.
Beyonce made quite a statement in Givenchy at the 2013 Punk Met Gala and so did Katy Perry in Prada at this year's 'Manus x Machina' Gala. These ladies are totally twinning.
Kirsten Stewart played it safe in Chanel again at this year's 'Manu x Machina' Met Gala, going for a very similar silvery black dress with a belt to her 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' 2014 Met Gala gown.
