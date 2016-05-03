News

1/6 Nicole Richie (2013) and Ciara (2016)

At this year's 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology,' Ciara went for Nicole Richie's 2013 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' Topshop look, sporting gun mental locks and a sequined high neck H&M dress.


2/6 Chloe Sevigny (2012) and Kate Mara (2016)

Actress Chloe Sevigny sported a 60s Miu Miu mini dress at the 2012 'Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations,' Met Gala, while House of Cards star Kate Mara looked stunningly similar in her little black number by Paco Rabanne.

3/6 Alicia Keys (2013) and Selena Gomez (2016)

At the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala, Alicia Keys wore a figure-hugging leather-chested Jason Wu gown, while at this year's technology-themed Gala, Selena Gomez also went for similar leather top dress by Louis Vuitton.

4/6 Solange 2015 and 2016

Recording artist Solange Knowles didn't learn her lesson from her last year's diasterous avant garde gown by Giles Deacon at the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Gala and went for another outrageous number by David Laport.

5/6 Beyonce (2013) and Katy Perry (2016)

Beyonce made quite a statement in Givenchy at the 2013 Punk Met Gala and so did Katy Perry in Prada at this year's 'Manus x Machina' Gala. These ladies are totally twinning.

6/6 Kirsten Stewart 2014 and 2016

Kirsten Stewart played it safe in Chanel again at this year's 'Manu x Machina' Met Gala, going for a very similar silvery black dress with a belt to her 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' 2014 Met Gala gown.

