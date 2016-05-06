Jennifer Hawkins oozed sexy elegance in a plunging black Alex Perry gown at the 2015 Logies.
In 2014, Jesinta Campbell looked the picture of elegance in a bright white Steven Khalil gown with long sleeves, which she paired with a metallic box clutch.
Actress Jessica Marais won our best dressed accolade at the 2014 Logies with her metallic off-the-shoulder gown by J'Aton. The blonde beauty oozed elegance on the red carpet with her simple chignon and minimal makeup.
Laura Dundovic's Maning Cartell gown fit like aglove at the 2013 Logies.
Cheyenne Tozzi sizzled on the Logies red carpet in 2015 in a custom-made black Alex Perry gown.
Dannii Minogue sparkled in a plunging black sequin Aelkemi gown with thigh-high split in 2015.
Ada Nicodemou inspired brides everywhere at the 2013 Logies with this white lace Paolo Sebastian gown.
Jennifer Hawkins stepped out in a custom-designed skirt and off-the-shoulder crop top by Toni Maticevski in 2014. The perfectly tailored ensemble was the perfect choice for the model, who accessorised with a simple gold cuff.
Rebecca Judd bought high glamour to the Logies in 2013 with this sheer J'Aton Couture gown.
Jessica Marais looked elegant in a sleek white number by J'Aton at the 2011 Logies.
Kate Ritchie amped things up at the 2012 Logies in a midnight blue sequin Steven Khalil dress.
Kylie Minogue made a rare appearance at the 2014 Logies in a form-fitting Roberto Cavalli gown. The deceptively simple design sparkled with metallic detailing, which the singer complimented with diamond drop earrings.