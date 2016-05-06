News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Logies Flashback: The Best Looks From The Last Five Years

Logies Flashback: The Best Looks From The Last Five Years

1/12 Jennifer Hawkins

Jennifer Hawkins oozed sexy elegance in a plunging black Alex Perry gown at the 2015 Logies.

2/12 Jesinta Campbell

In 2014, Jesinta Campbell looked the picture of elegance in a bright white Steven Khalil gown with long sleeves, which she paired with a metallic box clutch.


3/12 Jessica Marais

Actress Jessica Marais won our best dressed accolade at the 2014 Logies with her metallic off-the-shoulder gown by J'Aton. The blonde beauty oozed elegance on the red carpet with her simple chignon and minimal makeup.

4/12 Laura Dundovic

Laura Dundovic's Maning Cartell gown fit like aglove at the 2013 Logies.

5/12 Cheyenne Tozzi

Cheyenne Tozzi sizzled on the Logies red carpet in 2015 in a custom-made black Alex Perry gown.

6/12 Dannii Minogue

Dannii Minogue sparkled in a plunging black sequin Aelkemi gown with thigh-high split in 2015.

7/12 Ada Nicodemou

Ada Nicodemou inspired brides everywhere at the 2013 Logies with this white lace Paolo Sebastian gown.

8/12 Jennifer Hawkins in 2015

Jennifer Hawkins stepped out in a custom-designed skirt and off-the-shoulder crop top by Toni Maticevski in 2014. The perfectly tailored ensemble was the perfect choice for the model, who accessorised with a simple gold cuff.

9/12 Rebecca Judd

Rebecca Judd bought high glamour to the Logies in 2013 with this sheer J'Aton Couture gown.

10/12 Jessica Marais

Jessica Marais looked elegant in a sleek white number by J'Aton at the 2011 Logies.

11/12 Logies Flashback: The Best Looks From The Last Five Years

Kate Ritchie amped things up at the 2012 Logies in a midnight blue sequin Steven Khalil dress.

12/12 Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue made a rare appearance at the 2014 Logies in a form-fitting Roberto Cavalli gown. The deceptively simple design sparkled with metallic detailing, which the singer complimented with diamond drop earrings.

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever