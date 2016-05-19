Camilla MBFWA '17 Runway Show

Camilla Frank’s sassy prints and use of rainbow colours is anything but ordinary. So it was fitting that her runway show was extraodinary too. Guests of the Camilla show hopped aboard a boat that ferried them around Sydney harbour this morning as a slew of sexy models strutted their stuff in her range of flamboyant, tropical pieces.
