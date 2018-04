4/25 Oscar de la Renta MBFWA Runway Show

Oscar de la Renta officially closed Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia with its Summer 2016 collection. Famous for its red carpet dresses, the show was kicked off by Australian model Shanina Shaik - flown out specifically for the event. Featuring cocktail dresses and formal wear in a mix of florals, exotic jacquards and lace, there was a touch of '60s glamour about some of the pieces.

Getty Images