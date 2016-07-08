Best suited to brides who want to show off their arms, the 90s-inspired silk-slip dress is perfect for those looking for a minimalist gown with an elegant twist. Pictured: Kate Moss.
Bar Refaeli shared a glimpse of the custom-made, cream-coloured slip Chloé wedding dress that she wore to tie the knot with businessman Adi Ezra in Haifa, Israel on Instagram.
In 2003, Julianne Moore wed her long-term beau in a lilac Prada silk slip gown (and rocked it, naturally).
For the daring bride only! Solange Knowles donned a Humberto Leon for Kenzo gown - and cape, might we add - for her wedding to Alan Ferguson in November last year.
Not many brides can say they've worn their wedding dress more than once, but Keira Knightley did just that with her midi Chanel gown.
Model Bette Franke paved the way for the shorter wedding dress when she stepped out in this design by her sister, Sanne Franke.
Victoria's Secret model Hilary Rhoda tied the knot with former hockey player Sean Avery on October 10 in The Hamptons. The model went for a modern look, opting away from all-white in this Carolina Herrera gown with a plunging green sequinned neckline with black collar detail.
Kate Bosworth looked effortlessly elegant in the second of her two wedding dresses: Oscar de la Renta with bell sleeves to boot. The lace and chiffon number was the perfect alternative for her outdoor wedding to Michael Polish.
Ciara wore a white lace gown with sheer, billowing bell sleeves at her recent nuptials.
Mary Donaldson married the Crown Prince of Denmark in 2004. Designed by Uffe Frank, her off-the-shoulder dress featured ivory duchess satin lined with silk organza and silk panels revealing heirloom lace detailing.
Amal Clooney looked stunning in this off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown at her 2014 wedding.
Liberty Ross wore her wedding dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles last year. The 37-year-old model admitted she wasn’t quite ready to box up her ceremonial satin slip gown just yet and was keen to get one more wear out of it at the lavish after-party.
If you want all out-glamour, it pays to go for a maxi dress with train. Who can forget Poppy Delevingne's gorgeous gown?!
Who can forget Olivia Palermo's chic two-piece wedding outfit?! The actress opted for a Carolina Herrera skirt and matching jumper, topping off the look with a pair of blue Manolos.
Ashlee Simpson's married Evan Ross in August 2014 and the bride went for a modern look with a white lace, crop-top ensemble.
For the ultimate figure-flattering silhouette, try the wrap dress, aka Bridget Moynahan.