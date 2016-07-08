News

10 totally on-trend wedding dresses to try now

1/26 1. Silk slip dress

Best suited to brides who want to show off their arms, the 90s-inspired silk-slip dress is perfect for those looking for a minimalist gown with an elegant twist. Pictured: Kate Moss.

2/26 Silk slip dress

Bar Refaeli shared a glimpse of the custom-made, cream-coloured slip Chloé wedding dress that she wore to tie the knot with businessman Adi Ezra in Haifa, Israel on Instagram.

3/26 Silk slip dress

In 2003, Julianne Moore wed her long-term beau in a lilac Prada silk slip gown (and rocked it, naturally).

4/26 Silk slip dress

Lovers x Friends slip dress. Buy now.

5/26 2. Cape dress

For the daring bride only! Solange Knowles donned a Humberto Leon for Kenzo gown - and cape, might we add - for her wedding to Alan Ferguson in November last year.

6/26 Cape dress

Valentino cape dress. Buy now.

7/26 3. Midi dress

Not many brides can say they've worn their wedding dress more than once, but Keira Knightley did just that with her midi Chanel gown.


8/26 Midi dress

Model Bette Franke paved the way for the shorter wedding dress when she stepped out in this design by her sister, Sanne Franke.

9/26 Midi dress

ASOS midi dress. Buy now.

10/26 4. Choker dress

Victoria's Secret model Hilary Rhoda tied the knot with former hockey player Sean Avery on October 10 in The Hamptons. The model went for a modern look, opting away from all-white in this Carolina Herrera gown with a plunging green sequinned neckline with black collar detail.

11/26 Choker dress

Boohoo choker dress. Buy now.

12/26 5. Bell sleeve dress

Kate Bosworth looked effortlessly elegant in the second of her two wedding dresses: Oscar de la Renta with bell sleeves to boot. The lace and chiffon number was the perfect alternative for her outdoor wedding to Michael Polish.

13/26 Bell sleeve dress

Ciara wore a white lace gown with sheer, billowing bell sleeves at her recent nuptials.

14/26 Bell sleeve dress

Miguelina bell sleeve dress. Buy now.

15/26 6. Off-the-shoulder dress

Mary Donaldson married the Crown Prince of Denmark in 2004. Designed by Uffe Frank, her off-the-shoulder dress featured ivory duchess satin lined with silk organza and silk panels revealing heirloom lace detailing.

16/26 Off-the-shoulder dress

Amal Clooney looked stunning in this off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown at her 2014 wedding.

17/26 Off the shoulder dress

Off the shoulder Theia Delphine dress. Buy now.

18/26 7. Satin slip dress

Liberty Ross wore her wedding dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles last year. The 37-year-old model admitted she wasn’t quite ready to box up her ceremonial satin slip gown just yet and was keen to get one more wear out of it at the lavish after-party.

19/26 Satin slip dress

T by Alexander Wang slip dress. Buy now.

20/26 8. Maxi dress

If you want all out-glamour, it pays to go for a maxi dress with train. Who can forget Poppy Delevingne's gorgeous gown?!

21/26 Maxi dress

Self-Portrait wedding maxi dress. Buy now.

22/26 9. Two-piece dress

Who can forget Olivia Palermo's chic two-piece wedding outfit?! The actress opted for a Carolina Herrera skirt and matching jumper, topping off the look with a pair of blue Manolos.

23/26 Two-piece dress

Ashlee Simpson's married Evan Ross in August 2014 and the bride went for a modern look with a white lace, crop-top ensemble.


24/26 Two-piece dress

Reem Acra two-piece dress. Buy now.

25/26 10. Wrap dress

For the ultimate figure-flattering silhouette, try the wrap dress, aka Bridget Moynahan.

26/26 Wrap dress

Norma Kamali wrap dress. Buy now.

