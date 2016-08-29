If this outfit made its debut on anyone else, it will look absolutely ridiculous. But being Beyonce, she somehow pulls it off.
It looks like Snooki confused the VMAs for the prom. Plus, the top of the dress is quite ill-fitting.
The model rocks this Georges Chakra sheer black jumpsuit.
I feel like she could be going to prom. Or Halloween. Perhaps both.
This is both age-appropriate and on-trend: props to Hailee Steinfeld!
Sorry JWow, it’s time to give up the sheer dresses and plunging necklines.
Given her age, this is quite a mature look for the actress - but it's a refreshing change from the rest of the red carpet looks.
This would have been a great dress, but unfortunately her jeans completely ruin the look.
We have to applaud the model for embracing something a bit different. This two-piece Jeremy Scott outfit is perfect for the occasion.
We appreciate the sneakers and dress angle, but unfortunately this white design looks more like a sack.
We’re used to seeing Nicki wearing next to nothing or something with a million clashing colours, so this is a refreshing look for the singer.
There’s a time and a place for a Wonder Woman costume, and the VMAs is not it.
It's probably only a look a supermodel could pull off, but Taylor Hill manages to do just that.
It’s never good when your hair clashes with your pants.