IN PICS: Best and worst dressed at the MTV VMAs

1/14 Best dressed: Beyonce

If this outfit made its debut on anyone else, it will look absolutely ridiculous. But being Beyonce, she somehow pulls it off.

2/14 Worst dressed: Nicole Polizzi

It looks like Snooki confused the VMAs for the prom. Plus, the top of the dress is quite ill-fitting.

3/14 Best dressed: Hailey Baldwin

The model rocks this Georges Chakra sheer black jumpsuit.

4/14 Worst dressed: Scout Durwood

I feel like she could be going to prom. Or Halloween. Perhaps both.

5/14 Best dressed: Hailee Steinfeld

This is both age-appropriate and on-trend: props to Hailee Steinfeld!

6/14 Worst dressed: Jenni Farley

Sorry JWow, it’s time to give up the sheer dresses and plunging necklines.

7/14 Best dressed: Holland Roden

Given her age, this is quite a mature look for the actress - but it's a refreshing change from the rest of the red carpet looks.

8/14 Worst dressed: Dascha Polanco

This would have been a great dress, but unfortunately her jeans completely ruin the look.

9/14 Best dressed: Stella Maxwell

We have to applaud the model for embracing something a bit different. This two-piece Jeremy Scott outfit is perfect for the occasion.

10/14 Worst dressed: Tova Lo

We appreciate the sneakers and dress angle, but unfortunately this white design looks more like a sack.

11/14 Best dressed: Nicki Minaj

We’re used to seeing Nicki wearing next to nothing or something with a million clashing colours, so this is a refreshing look for the singer.

12/14 Worst dressed: Farrah Abraham

There’s a time and a place for a Wonder Woman costume, and the VMAs is not it.

13/14 Best dressed: Taylor Hill

It's probably only a look a supermodel could pull off, but Taylor Hill manages to do just that.

14/14 Worst dressed: Cassie

It’s never good when your hair clashes with your pants.

