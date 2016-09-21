News

10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

1/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

At the 'Kung Fu Panda' premiere Angelina stopped crowds with this incredible lime green dress which showed off her adorable baby bump.

2/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

The pair coordinated for their 'Maleficent' red carpet appearance in 2014, with both opting for all black everything.

3/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

Angelina looked like a true Hollywood screen siren in this sparkling column dress at the AFI FEST in 2015, with a very dapper looking Brad by her side in a crisp, black and white tux.

4/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

Who could forget Brad and Angelina's most impressive red carpet moment at the 2012 Oscars when Ange worse a dress that inspired years of memes? Werk it!!

5/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

The couple lit up the 2014 Oscars red carpet with Angelina in a long-sleeved, glittering gown and Brad looking as handsome as ever in a tuxedo.

6/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

Back in 2006, the duo drew gasps as they arrived at the world premiere of The Good Shepherd on each other's arms.

7/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

At the 2009 Oscars Angelina showed off her tattoos in this slinky gold dress. Brad opted for some aviators and very shiny shoes.

8/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

We couldn't take our eyes off Angelina's rose gold dress at the 'Inglourious Basterds' premiere in 2009, which she paired with a killer red lip.

9/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

Proving she's not afraid of taking chances, Angelina yet again blew us away on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2011 in this emerald green, long-sleeved, sequined gown.

10/10 10 of Brad and Angelina's most stylish red carpet moments together

Angelina and Brad took a major style risk at the 2012 Golden Globes, with Brad sporting long locks and a cane and Angelina wearing a cream, silk dress with red paneling. And of course it payed off.

