Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

1/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Gwen Stefani attended the Glamour Women of The Year Awards in a pale pink and black Marchesa gown.

2/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Amber Heard sizzled in a pale blush gown.

3/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Cara Delevingne was daring in a black sheer lace gown.

4/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Chanel Iman shone in a silver sequin high-neck gown.

5/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Jenna Dawan stood out in an electric green Solace London dress.

6/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Rachel Zoe looked pretty in an off-the-shoulder cream and gold gown.

7/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Ashley Graham was fashion-forward in a sheer lace ivory jumpsuit.

8/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Rachael Roy was chic in a one-shoulder black pantsuit.

9/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Monique Lhiullier opted for a flowing blue bustier.

10/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Zendaya stood out in a white button-up frock with pale pink sleeves.

11/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Mindy Kaling was elegant in a black Gabriela Hearst dress.

12/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Constance Wu donned a white plunging jumpsuit.

13/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Lena Dunham donned a plum two-piece Jonathan Cohen outfit.

14/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Rashida Jones went for a simple yet elegant monochrome look.

15/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Chelsea Handler wore a printed Saloni dress.

16/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Freida Pinto wore a strapless Reem Acra dress.

17/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Gymnast Simon Bile opted for a body-hugging blue dress.

18/18 Gwen Stefani steals the show at Glamour's Women of The Year Awards

Jenna Lyons bought some colour to the red carpet in pink culottes.

