News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini

16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

You may also like these galleries

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Nothing makes a tan pop more than a neon colour and Tash proves bright blue is always a good choice.

Instagram/tashoakley

2/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

A bright pink bikini means your friends or SO will never lose you at the beach.

Instagram/tashoakley

3/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Chilling out by the beach and a glass of wine go hand in hand.

Instagram/tashoakley

4/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

If you're worried about too much pink, look for swimmers with colour block panels like this one.

5/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

A black and white bikini is always a winner.

Splash

6/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Bright sarongs are great for taking your bikini away from the beach.

Instagram/tashoakley

7/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

If you're smaller on top, make the most of it with a bandeau bikini top.

Splash

8/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

When all else fails, you can never go wrong with a classic white bikini.

9/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Summer is all about colour so don't shy away from bright shades.

Instagram/tashoakley

10/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

If you're not a fan of bikinis, a classic black one piece is flattering and super sexy.

Instagram/tashoakley

11/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Tash channels retro summer chic in this tasseled bikini.

Instagram/tashoakley

12/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Not feeling particularly bikini ready? A sarong is your best friend this summer.

Instagram/tashoakley

13/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Is there any better bikini accessory than a coconut?

Instagram/tashoakley

14/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

If you've got the confidence, cheeky cut bottoms are all the rage this summer.

Splash

15/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Keep things sleek and simple in monochrome swimmers.

Instagram/tashoakley

16/16 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

She's definitely got it, so it's no wonder Tash is happy to flaunt it in this skimpy black bikini.

Splash

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever