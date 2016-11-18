16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini immediately

Nothing makes a tan pop more than a neon colour and Tash proves bright blue is always a good choice.
A bright pink bikini means your friends or SO will never lose you at the beach.
Chilling out by the beach and a glass of wine go hand in hand.
If you're worried about too much pink, look for swimmers with colour block panels like this one.
A black and white bikini is always a winner.
Bright sarongs are great for taking your bikini away from the beach.
If you're smaller on top, make the most of it with a bandeau bikini top.
When all else fails, you can never go wrong with a classic white bikini.
Summer is all about colour so don't shy away from bright shades.
If you're not a fan of bikinis, a classic black one piece is flattering and super sexy.
Tash channels retro summer chic in this tasseled bikini.
Not feeling particularly bikini ready? A sarong is your best friend this summer.
Is there any better bikini accessory than a coconut?
If you've got the confidence, cheeky cut bottoms are all the rage this summer.
Keep things sleek and simple in monochrome swimmers.
She's definitely got it, so it's no wonder Tash is happy to flaunt it in this skimpy black bikini.
